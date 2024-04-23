9 teams in Richmond/Vancouver means that Leg 1 (Ontario?) and Leg 2 (Sunshine Coast) were elimination legs.
Still undetermined whether or not Penticton and Vancouver are one leg, but I find it hard to believe that teams would complete one task in Granville Island, vote for a U-Turn, and then... fly to the Okanagan for a Detour, U-Turn, and Roadblock? It also looks like Michael & Amari are performing a task at Parker Place, with a light and camera crew set up around a (task judge?) on the stage. The addition of a task in Vancouver makes it seem more likely that there's a full leg there, as we now know of two tasks and two Route Markers.
At the same time, would TARCan have a U-Turn into a KOR? Or, are teams voting at the start of Leg 4 in Vancouver after a KOR/short rest period before flying to Penticton for the leg?
The timing is weird, but I'm team Vancouver is leg 3 and Penticton is leg 4. Since teams are flying to Manitoba today, I think we have to be on the fifth leg, because- and this may change once we learn where leg 1 was filmed- I don't believe an all-domestic season would only film two legs (2 and 3) in British Columbia. It's the best province to film in at this point in the year.