Dancing With the Stars Wants To Dance With Somebody To Celebrate Whitney Houston Night on Nov. 14



Billy Porter Struts Into the Ballroom as a Special Guest Judge



Whitney Houston Night  The seven remaining couples are Saving All Their Love for the ballroom floor this week as they dance to hit songs from one of the bestselling music artists of all time, Whitney Houston. Feel the heat with somebody on TUESDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.



The evening will feature an electrifying opening number to How Will I Know, choreographed by Ray Leeper. Actor, singer and Whitney Houston superfan, Billy Porter joins this week as special guest judge.



The estate of Whitney E. Houston and her family are honored that Dancing with the Stars is dedicating an episode of her signature songs for the show, said Pat Houston, executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston. Whitney was a fan of Dancing with the Stars, and she would be proud of this recognition.



The seven remaining couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:





TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary to Greatest Love of All.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).

Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Paso Doble to Queen of the Night.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to I Will Always Love You.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Samba to Higher Love by Kygo and Whitney Houston.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz to I Have Nothing.

The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Rumba to Didnt We Almost Have It All.



Whitney Houston Night marks the return of the Dance-Off; two at a time, couples will face off against one another on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time. The winners of each of the three Dance-Offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each Dance-Off will receive three bonus points added to their judges totals for the night. As Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov were at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of dancing last week, they have received immunity from the Dance-Off round and will not have to participate, automatically receiving three bonus points as part of their immunity. However, they are still eligible for elimination, along with the rest of the couples.



Xochitl + Val vs. Charity + Artem

Cha Cha  So Emotional



Jason + Daniella vs. Barry + Peta

Salsa  Its Not Right But Its Okay



Harry + Rylee vs. Alyson + Sasha

Rumba  One Moment In Time

