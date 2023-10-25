« previous next »
Author Topic: Dancing With The Stars 32  (Read 1672 times)

Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #25 on: October 25, 2023, 09:43:41 AM »
Most Memorable Year - Len Goodman Tribute | Dancing with the Stars

A beautiful tribute to the one and only, Len Goodman

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IK2itAsB-8Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IK2itAsB-8Y</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #26 on: October 25, 2023, 10:34:11 AM »
Week Five Dancing Performances

Mira & Gleb-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YE-y3gAovaU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YE-y3gAovaU</a>

Ariana & Pasha-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z9gx19JgKCo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z9gx19JgKCo</a>

Charity & Artem-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6M6S5F79t-E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6M6S5F79t-E</a>

Alyson & Sasha-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jLk4CSdQVzk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jLk4CSdQVzk</a>

Harry & Rylee-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B0bT5expr2c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B0bT5expr2c</a>

Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #27 on: October 25, 2023, 10:41:08 AM »
Jason & Daniella-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SShk9IP_vig" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SShk9IP_vig</a>

Lele & Brandon-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dd66TYXLQbE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dd66TYXLQbE</a>

Xochitl & Val-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B9nzHynrerQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B9nzHynrerQ</a>

Mauricio & Emma-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fLfhYyKicB0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fLfhYyKicB0</a>

Barry & Peta-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHFYchqMP-s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHFYchqMP-s</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #28 on: October 27, 2023, 03:47:18 PM »
A Spooktacular Night of Chills and Thrills Awaits the Ballroom for Monster Night on Dancing With the Stars Oct. 31

Get Ready for Extra Tricks and Treats, Including Guest Judge Niecy Nash and the Thrilling Dance Monster-thon

Monster Night  The nine remaining couples are getting into the Halloween spirit with hair-raising transformations and spine-tingling routines. A night of fright and fun awaits when Monster Night airs TUESDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The evening promises to be a ghoulishly good time, featuring guest judge, actress and host Niecy Nash, plus the return of the Dance Marathon, Dance Monster-thon. All nine couples are set to join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a Hustle and then a Charleston. The judges will tap-out couples from the marathon, one at a time. Couples earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the Dance Marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned Hallow king and queen. Bonus points from the Dance Marathon will be added to the judges scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.

The nine remaining couples (along with their dance styles, songs and costumes) are the following:


    TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Paso Doble to Supermassive Black Hole by Muse. (vampire)
    Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Contemporary to Game of Survival by Ruelle. (undead)
    Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. (harpy and harpy slayer)
    Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Paso Doble to Bloody Mary (Wednesday dance TikTok version) by Lady Gaga. (dead goth girl/spider)
    Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jive to Skeleton Sam by LVCRFT. (skeletons)
    GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to Zombie by The Cranberries. (zombie/mummy hybrid)
    Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform an Argentine Tango to Blinding Lights by District 78. (aliens)
    The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Viennese Waltz to Its A Mans, Mans, Mans World by James Brown. (Werewolf and Little Red Riding Hood)
    Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform an Argentine Tango to Somebodys Watching Me by Rockwell. (gored matador)

During the Dance Marathon, couples will perform a Hustle to Stayin Alive by Bee Gees and a Charleston to Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party) by Kris Bowers.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/a-spooktacular-night-of-chills-and-thrills-awaits-the-ballroom-for-monster-night-on-dancing-with-the-stars-oct-31/
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:22:06 AM »
WEEK SIX DANCING SCOREBOARD

MONSTER NIGHT

Neicy Nash, Guest Judge

ROUND ONE-ORIGINAL DANCE

Jason & Daniella
Contemporary                             9     9     9     9     36

Alyson & Sasha
Paso Doble                                  7     7     7     8     29

Xochitl & Val
Contemporary                              9     9    10    9     37

Harry & Rylee
Argentine Tango                           7     7     7     7     28

Barry & Peta
Viennese Waltz                             8     7     8     8     31

Ariana & Pasha
Argentine Tango                            9     9     9    10    37

Lele & Brandon
Paso Doble                                    8     8     8     9     33

Mauricio & Emma
Argentine Tango                            8     8     7     8     31

Charity & Artem
Jive                                                 9     9     8     9     35

ROUND TWO-DANCE MONSTERTHON

Boot Order (Extra points)

Barry & Peta                       1

Harry & Rylee                      1

Alyson & Sasha                   2

Mauricio & Emma                 2

Charity & Artem                   3

Jason & Daniella                  3

Lele & Brandon                    4

Ariana & Pasha                    4

Xochitl & Val                         5

ELIMINATION ROUND

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater were eliminated from the competition!
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:02:23 AM »
Week Six Dancing Performances

Jason & Daniella-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HC4Tb1vTuqA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HC4Tb1vTuqA</a>

Alyson & Sasha-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pHb7CT_kk30" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pHb7CT_kk30</a>

Xochitl & Val-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ciSZWx4KmrQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ciSZWx4KmrQ</a>

Harry & Rylee-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dbI-Gr7jAbo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dbI-Gr7jAbo</a>

Barry & Peta-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ozCUeyGeE1M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ozCUeyGeE1M</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:23:18 AM »
Ariana & Pasha-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aCg8FxEOjLc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aCg8FxEOjLc</a>

Lele & Brandon-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JE4HxDdr4_s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JE4HxDdr4_s</a>

Mauricio & Emma-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h-_MbszZ_0U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h-_MbszZ_0U</a>

Charity & Artem-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T7ZjleJW3no" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T7ZjleJW3no</a>

Dance Monsterthon

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IQKRytASUbg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IQKRytASUbg</a>
