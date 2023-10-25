« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Dancing With The Stars 32  (Read 2447 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #25 on: October 25, 2023, 09:43:41 AM »
Most Memorable Year - Len Goodman Tribute | Dancing with the Stars

A beautiful tribute to the one and only, Len Goodman

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IK2itAsB-8Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IK2itAsB-8Y</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #26 on: October 25, 2023, 10:34:11 AM »
Week Five Dancing Performances

Mira & Gleb-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YE-y3gAovaU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YE-y3gAovaU</a>

Ariana & Pasha-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z9gx19JgKCo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z9gx19JgKCo</a>

Charity & Artem-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6M6S5F79t-E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6M6S5F79t-E</a>

Alyson & Sasha-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jLk4CSdQVzk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jLk4CSdQVzk</a>

Harry & Rylee-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B0bT5expr2c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B0bT5expr2c</a>

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #27 on: October 25, 2023, 10:41:08 AM »
Jason & Daniella-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SShk9IP_vig" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SShk9IP_vig</a>

Lele & Brandon-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dd66TYXLQbE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dd66TYXLQbE</a>

Xochitl & Val-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B9nzHynrerQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B9nzHynrerQ</a>

Mauricio & Emma-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fLfhYyKicB0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fLfhYyKicB0</a>

Barry & Peta-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHFYchqMP-s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHFYchqMP-s</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #28 on: October 27, 2023, 03:47:18 PM »
A Spooktacular Night of Chills and Thrills Awaits the Ballroom for Monster Night on Dancing With the Stars Oct. 31

Get Ready for Extra Tricks and Treats, Including Guest Judge Niecy Nash and the Thrilling Dance Monster-thon

Monster Night  The nine remaining couples are getting into the Halloween spirit with hair-raising transformations and spine-tingling routines. A night of fright and fun awaits when Monster Night airs TUESDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The evening promises to be a ghoulishly good time, featuring guest judge, actress and host Niecy Nash, plus the return of the Dance Marathon, Dance Monster-thon. All nine couples are set to join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a Hustle and then a Charleston. The judges will tap-out couples from the marathon, one at a time. Couples earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the Dance Marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned Hallow king and queen. Bonus points from the Dance Marathon will be added to the judges scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.

The nine remaining couples (along with their dance styles, songs and costumes) are the following:


    TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Paso Doble to Supermassive Black Hole by Muse. (vampire)
    Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Contemporary to Game of Survival by Ruelle. (undead)
    Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. (harpy and harpy slayer)
    Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Paso Doble to Bloody Mary (Wednesday dance TikTok version) by Lady Gaga. (dead goth girl/spider)
    Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jive to Skeleton Sam by LVCRFT. (skeletons)
    GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to Zombie by The Cranberries. (zombie/mummy hybrid)
    Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform an Argentine Tango to Blinding Lights by District 78. (aliens)
    The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Viennese Waltz to Its A Mans, Mans, Mans World by James Brown. (Werewolf and Little Red Riding Hood)
    Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform an Argentine Tango to Somebodys Watching Me by Rockwell. (gored matador)

During the Dance Marathon, couples will perform a Hustle to Stayin Alive by Bee Gees and a Charleston to Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party) by Kris Bowers.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/a-spooktacular-night-of-chills-and-thrills-awaits-the-ballroom-for-monster-night-on-dancing-with-the-stars-oct-31/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #29 on: November 01, 2023, 09:22:06 AM »
WEEK SIX DANCING SCOREBOARD

MONSTER NIGHT

Neicy Nash, Guest Judge

ROUND ONE-ORIGINAL DANCE

Jason & Daniella
Contemporary                             9     9     9     9     36

Alyson & Sasha
Paso Doble                                  7     7     7     8     29

Xochitl & Val
Contemporary                              9     9    10    9     37

Harry & Rylee
Argentine Tango                           7     7     7     7     28

Barry & Peta
Viennese Waltz                             8     7     8     8     31

Ariana & Pasha
Argentine Tango                            9     9     9    10    37

Lele & Brandon
Paso Doble                                    8     8     8     9     33

Mauricio & Emma
Argentine Tango                            8     8     7     8     31

Charity & Artem
Jive                                                 9     9     8     9     35

ROUND TWO-DANCE MONSTERTHON

Boot Order (Extra points)

Barry & Peta                       1

Harry & Rylee                      1

Alyson & Sasha                   2

Mauricio & Emma                 2

Charity & Artem                   3

Jason & Daniella                  3

Lele & Brandon                    4

Ariana & Pasha                    4

Xochitl & Val                         5

ELIMINATION ROUND

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater were eliminated from the competition!
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #30 on: November 01, 2023, 10:02:23 AM »
Week Six Dancing Performances

Jason & Daniella-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HC4Tb1vTuqA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HC4Tb1vTuqA</a>

Alyson & Sasha-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pHb7CT_kk30" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pHb7CT_kk30</a>

Xochitl & Val-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ciSZWx4KmrQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ciSZWx4KmrQ</a>

Harry & Rylee-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dbI-Gr7jAbo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dbI-Gr7jAbo</a>

Barry & Peta-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ozCUeyGeE1M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ozCUeyGeE1M</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #31 on: November 01, 2023, 10:23:18 AM »
Ariana & Pasha-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aCg8FxEOjLc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aCg8FxEOjLc</a>

Lele & Brandon-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JE4HxDdr4_s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JE4HxDdr4_s</a>

Mauricio & Emma-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h-_MbszZ_0U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h-_MbszZ_0U</a>

Charity & Artem-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T7ZjleJW3no" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T7ZjleJW3no</a>

Dance Monsterthon

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IQKRytASUbg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IQKRytASUbg</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #32 on: November 02, 2023, 04:56:24 PM »
'Dancing with the Stars Hits Play on Music Video Night' Nov. 7

The Legendary Paula Abdul Joins as Guest Judge With the Return of the Team Dance Competition

Music Video Night  Tune is as the eight remaining couples prepare for an electrifying night as they perform dances to songs behind the most iconic music videos, airing TUESDAY, NOV. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Special guest judge, singer, dancer and choreographer Paula Abdul will walk out to Forever Your Girl by Paula Abdul, plus the fan-favorite team dance competition returns to the ballroom:

Team 4 Everybody  Everybody (Backstreets Back) by Backstreet Boys
Alyson & Sasha, Jason & Daniella, Ariana & Pasha and Barry & Peta

Team Youngn Style  Gangnam Style by PSY
Harry & Rylee, Lele & Brandon, Xochitl & Val and Charity & Artem

The eight remaining couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to Candyman by Christina Aguilera.
    Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to Hollaback Girl by Gwen Stefani.
    Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Cha Cha to Im A Slave 4 U by Britney Spears.
    Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to Whenever, Wherever by Shakira.
    Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jazz to All For You by Janet Jackson.
    GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jazz to Take On Me by a-ha.
    Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Jazz to Its Gonna Be Me by *NSYNC.
    The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Quickstep to Im Still Standing by Elton John.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/dancing-with-the-stars-hits-play-on-music-video-night-nov-7/
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #33 on: November 07, 2023, 09:17:11 PM »
WEEK SEVEN DANCING SCOREBOARD

MUSIC VIDEO NIGHT

Paula Abdul, Guest Judge

ROUND ONE-ORIGINAL DANCE

Lele & Brandon
Salsa                                       9     8     8     8     33

Ariana & Pasha
Cha Cha Cha                            9     9    10   9     37

Harry & Rylee
Jazz                                           6    6     6     6     24

Jason & Daniella
Jazz                                           8    8    10    9     35

Alyson & Sasha
Quickstep                                  8     8     9     8    33

Xochitl & Val
Jazz                                           9     8     9     8    34

Charity & Artem
Jazz                                           8     8     8     8     32

Barry & Peta
Quickstep                                   7     7     7     7     28

ROUND TWO-TEAM DANCE

Team Young'n Style

Charity & Artem
Harry & Rylee
Lele & Brandon
Xochitl & Val                               10    10   10   10  40

Team 4 Everybody

Alyson & Sasha
Ariana & Pasha
Barry & Peta
Jason & Daniella                        9     9    10    9     37

ELIMINATION ROUND

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from the competition!

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #34 on: November 08, 2023, 09:23:41 AM »
Week Seven Dancing Performances

Lele & Brandon-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/unoNsc8VJ9A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/unoNsc8VJ9A</a>

Ariana & Pasha-Cha Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3AfBDtDVJBw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3AfBDtDVJBw</a>

Harry & Rylee-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mBO0ixzOSNM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mBO0ixzOSNM</a>

Jason & Daniella-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SsSvJegBZJE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SsSvJegBZJE</a>

Alyson & Sasha-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WsuXbhNGN4I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WsuXbhNGN4I</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #35 on: November 08, 2023, 09:35:16 AM »
Xochitl & Val-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P8qnmmnWNUo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P8qnmmnWNUo</a>

Charity & Artem-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vQu95uErHi0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vQu95uErHi0</a>

Barry & Peta-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gL_2A4ivwso" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gL_2A4ivwso</a>

Team Dance-Young'n Style

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/byfEmB5PBLg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/byfEmB5PBLg</a>

Team Dance-Team 4 Everybody

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WeOdtlHPMvo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WeOdtlHPMvo</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #36 on: November 13, 2023, 02:00:20 PM »
Dancing With the Stars Wants To Dance With Somebody To Celebrate Whitney Houston Night on Nov. 14

Billy Porter Struts Into the Ballroom as a Special Guest Judge

Whitney Houston Night  The seven remaining couples are Saving All Their Love for the ballroom floor this week as they dance to hit songs from one of the bestselling music artists of all time, Whitney Houston. Feel the heat with somebody on TUESDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The evening will feature an electrifying opening number to How Will I Know, choreographed by Ray Leeper. Actor, singer and Whitney Houston superfan, Billy Porter joins this week as special guest judge.

The estate of Whitney E. Houston and her family are honored that Dancing with the Stars is dedicating an episode of her signature songs for the show, said Pat Houston, executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston. Whitney was a fan of Dancing with the Stars, and she would be proud of this recognition.

The seven remaining couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary to Greatest Love of All.
    Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).
    Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Paso Doble to Queen of the Night.
    Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to I Will Always Love You.
    GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Samba to Higher Love by Kygo and Whitney Houston.
    Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz to I Have Nothing.
    The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Rumba to Didnt We Almost Have It All.

Whitney Houston Night marks the return of the Dance-Off; two at a time, couples will face off against one another on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time. The winners of each of the three Dance-Offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each Dance-Off will receive three bonus points added to their judges totals for the night. As Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov were at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of dancing last week, they have received immunity from the Dance-Off round and will not have to participate, automatically receiving three bonus points as part of their immunity.  However, they are still eligible for elimination, along with the rest of the couples.

Xochitl + Val vs. Charity + Artem
Cha Cha  So Emotional

Jason + Daniella vs. Barry + Peta
Salsa  Its Not Right But Its Okay

Harry + Rylee vs. Alyson + Sasha
Rumba  One Moment In Time
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #37 on: November 14, 2023, 09:02:38 PM »
WEEK EIGHT DANCING SCOREBOARD

WHITNEY HOUSTON NIGHT

Billy Porter, Guest Judge

ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE

Harry & Rylee
Viennese Waltz                                7     7     7     7     28

Jason & Daniella
Samba                                              8     9     8     8     33

Alyson & Sasha
Contemporary                                  8     8     9     8     33

Xochitl & Val
Tango                                              10   10   10   10    40

Barry & Peta
Rumba                                              8     8     8     8     32

Charity & Artem
Viennese Waltz                                 9     9     9     9     36

Ariana & Pasha
Paso Doble                                        9    10   10   10    39

ROUND TWO: DANCE-OFF

RUMBA

Alyson & Sasha                     3pts

Harry & Rylee                   

SALSA

Barry & Peta                         3pts

Jason & Daniella

CHA CHA CHA

Charity & Artem                    3pts

Xochitl & Val

ELIMINATION ROUND

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated from the competition!

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #38 on: November 15, 2023, 09:21:24 AM »
Week Eight Dancing Performances

Harry & Rylee-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KcHa0fAPioI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KcHa0fAPioI</a>

Jason & Daniella-Samba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MD4C0h1Qt0I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MD4C0h1Qt0I</a>

Alyson & Sasha-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LhVAc5-jQGM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LhVAc5-jQGM</a>

Xochitl & Val-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/byqybW4UeFU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/byqybW4UeFU</a>

Barry & Peta-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fMofzlt4zvQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fMofzlt4zvQ</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #39 on: November 15, 2023, 09:39:30 AM »
Charity & Artem-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/beR6n53CoNA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/beR6n53CoNA</a>

Ariana & Pasha-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZTnKTolO3PI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZTnKTolO3PI</a>

Rumba Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w4LWPPY0Dkk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w4LWPPY0Dkk</a>

Salsa Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cAzFwD-FWI0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cAzFwD-FWI0</a>

Cha Cha Cha Dance-Off

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yWFEOYWUtO0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yWFEOYWUtO0</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:05:15 PM »
WEEK NINE DANCING SCOREBOARD

TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT

Mandy Moore, Guest Judge

ROUND ONE-ORIGINAL DANCE

Alyson & Sasha
Cha Cha Cha                                7     7     8     7     29

Ariana & Pasha
Rumba                                          9     9     9    10    37

Jason & Daniella
Argentine Tango                          10    10   10   10   40

Harry & Rylee
Rumba                                          8     7     8     7     30

Charity & Artem
Argentine Tango                           9    10    9    10    38

Xochitl & Val
Quickstep                                      9     9   10    10    38

ROUND TWO-RELAY DANCE

VIENNESE WALTZ RELAY

Ariana & Pasha
vs
Xochitl & Val                     3pts

JIVE RELAY

Harry & Rylee
vs
Alyson & Sasha                3pts

CHA CHA CHA RELAY

Jason & Daniella               3pts
vs
Charity & Artem

ELIMINATION ROUND

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold were eliminated from the competition!

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:12:06 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:28:34 AM »
Week Nine Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CndAPheqI_Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CndAPheqI_Q</a>

Alyson & Sasha-Cha Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dtspxMESlnk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dtspxMESlnk</a>

Ariana & Pasha-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-b2ocUPLpuw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-b2ocUPLpuw</a>

Jason & Daniella-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3uKcgDO3ANU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3uKcgDO3ANU</a>

Harry & Rylee-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vNr_6BOETQA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vNr_6BOETQA</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26040
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Dancing With The Stars 32
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:36:56 AM »
Charity & Artem-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OfHvtuXr2uk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OfHvtuXr2uk</a>

Xochitl & Val-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e5SEG5qlbRc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e5SEG5qlbRc</a>

Viennese Waltz Dance Relay

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YspqPvFliis" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YspqPvFliis</a>

Jive Dance Relkay

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jEJLEBxo9tc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jEJLEBxo9tc</a>

Cha Cha Cha Dance Relay

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xz4zalKi3Ic" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xz4zalKi3Ic</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 