Live From Hollywood, Its the Season 32 Finale of Dancing With the Stars on ABC and Disney+!The Five Finalists Will Perform Two Show-Stopping Routines
in a Jam-Packed Three-Hour Finale Filled With Special Performances and Surprise Guests
Finale In a series first, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine. The season 32 finale of Dancing with the Stars airs TUESDAY, DEC. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-10:00 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.
The evening will kick off with a sensational opening number, with all season 32 couples making a dazzling return to the stage to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton, choreographed by Ray Leeper; as well as jive right into the holiday spirit with a jolly routine set to Santa Claus Is Comin To Town by Mariah Carey, featuring the song and dance styles of Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough and surprise guests, and choreographed by pros Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten.
But the excitement doesnt end there Jason Mraz takes center stage for a musical performance of I Feel Like Dancing, danced to by the talented pros from the DWTS LIVE 2024 Tour and choreographed by Mandy Moore. Returning champions Charli DAmelio and Mark Ballas will perform a fresh routine set to the beats of Give It To Me Baby by Rick James.The five finalists (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
Redemption Round:
GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra.
Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Samba to Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls.
Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Tango to Libertango by Astor Piazzolla.
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to Unconditionally by Katy Perry.
TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Salsa to Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan. Freestyle Round:
GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Freestyle to Happy by C2C featuring Derek Martin.
Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Freestyle to Run The World (Girls) by Beyoncé /Level Up by Ciara.
Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Freestyle to Lose My Breath by Destinys Child /Suéltate by Sam i & Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta & BIA.
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Freestyle to Que Calor by District 78.
TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Freestyle to Enchanted (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift /Papi by Jennifer Lopez.
Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/live-from-hollywood-its-the-season-32-finale-of-dancing-with-the-stars-on-abc-and-disney/