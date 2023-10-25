A Spooktacular Night of Chills and Thrills Awaits the Ballroom for Monster Night on Dancing With the Stars Oct. 31Get Ready for Extra Tricks and Treats, Including Guest Judge Niecy Nash and the Thrilling Dance Monster-thon
Monster Night The nine remaining couples are getting into the Halloween spirit with hair-raising transformations and spine-tingling routines. A night of fright and fun awaits when Monster Night airs TUESDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.
The evening promises to be a ghoulishly good time, featuring guest judge, actress and host Niecy Nash, plus the return of the Dance Marathon, Dance Monster-thon. All nine couples are set to join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a Hustle and then a Charleston. The judges will tap-out couples from the marathon, one at a time. Couples earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the Dance Marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned Hallow king and queen. Bonus points from the Dance Marathon will be added to the judges scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.The nine remaining couples (along with their dance styles, songs and costumes) are the following:
TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Paso Doble to Supermassive Black Hole by Muse. (vampire)
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Contemporary to Game of Survival by Ruelle. (undead)
Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. (harpy and harpy slayer)
Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Paso Doble to Bloody Mary (Wednesday dance TikTok version) by Lady Gaga. (dead goth girl/spider)
Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jive to Skeleton Sam by LVCRFT. (skeletons)
GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to Zombie by The Cranberries. (zombie/mummy hybrid)
Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform an Argentine Tango to Blinding Lights by District 78. (aliens)
The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Viennese Waltz to Its A Mans, Mans, Mans World by James Brown. (Werewolf and Little Red Riding Hood)
Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform an Argentine Tango to Somebodys Watching Me by Rockwell. (gored matador)
During the Dance Marathon, couples will perform a Hustle to Stayin Alive by Bee Gees and a Charleston to Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party) by Kris Bowers.
