Most Memorable Year - Len Goodman Tribute | Dancing with the Stars



A beautiful tribute to the one and only, Len Goodman



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IK2itAsB-8Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IK2itAsB-8Y</a>