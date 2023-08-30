I don't post much on this website anymore. Still watch the show, but life has gotten in the way a little of me being as active of a member as I was in the past, but I must say that Rob and Corey were my favorite Amazing Race team in like the last 20 seasons.



I found their relationship compelling, and how competitive Rob was racing against the other teams while having a disability that makes it harder to race well was truly fascinating and inspiring to watch. How Corey helped him was terrific too.



Was hoping they would've won, but anything can happen on that final leg. Hopefully we see them back again at some point on another season, if they are interested.