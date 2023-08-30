« previous next »
TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)

Offline RealityFreakWill

TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
August 30, 2023, 01:30:43 PM


Rob & Corey

Rob McArthur

Age: 48

Occupation: TeachingAssistant & Assistant Football Coach

Residence: Riverside, CA

Corey McArthur

Age: 25

Occupation: Senior manager of Client Strategy & Analytics

Residence: New York, NY
Offline Big Mother

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #1 on: November 02, 2023, 08:31:25 PM
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #2 on: November 03, 2023, 09:18:16 AM
Quote from: Big Mother on November 02, 2023, 08:31:25 PM
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?

On-site interpreters.
Offline danielnc

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #3 on: November 03, 2023, 03:21:16 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on November 03, 2023, 09:18:16 AM
Quote from: Big Mother on November 02, 2023, 08:31:25 PM
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?

On-site interpreters.

I wish TAR would show this on-screen. It would perhaps prompt other d/Deaf contestants to realize that it's also possible for them.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #4 on: November 03, 2023, 03:35:54 PM
We saw one at the first Roadblock. Maybe that same person travelled with the crew throughout the race.
Offline ianthebalance

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #5 on: November 03, 2023, 04:11:46 PM
Quote from: danielnc on November 03, 2023, 03:21:16 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on November 03, 2023, 09:18:16 AM
Quote from: Big Mother on November 02, 2023, 08:31:25 PM
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?

On-site interpreters.

I wish TAR would show this on-screen. It would perhaps prompt other d/Deaf contestants to realize that it's also possible for them.

I get what you're saying but we had Luke on for THREE seasons. I think deaf people know they can compete on TAR.
Offline Straightfromtranslation

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #6 on: November 03, 2023, 04:56:56 PM
They certainly can't compete on Big Brother  :groan:
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #7 on: November 03, 2023, 05:12:36 PM
Quote from: Straightfromtranslation on November 03, 2023, 04:56:56 PM
They certainly can't compete on Big Brother  :groan:

There's one on Big Brother right now - Matt 😅

It's a good year for deaf contestants on CBS reality
Offline Straightfromtranslation

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #8 on: November 06, 2023, 06:01:21 PM
Quote from: Maanca on November 03, 2023, 05:12:36 PM
Quote from: Straightfromtranslation on November 03, 2023, 04:56:56 PM
They certainly can't compete on Big Brother  :groan:

There's one on Big Brother right now - Matt 😅

It's a good year for deaf contestants on CBS reality

Yes, but Big Brother has been in hot water for how they have made the season unfair for Matt to compete in. TAR did much better with Rob.
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:52:07 PM
Rob and Corey Amazing Race Application Video

Check out the application video that we used, to ultimately be selected for The Amazing Race Season 35!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h7gh2jp-Vx4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h7gh2jp-Vx4</a>
