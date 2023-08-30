Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?
Quote from: Big Mother on Yesterday at 08:31:25 PMI am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?On-site interpreters.
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 09:18:16 AMQuote from: Big Mother on Yesterday at 08:31:25 PMI am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?On-site interpreters.I wish TAR would show this on-screen. It would perhaps prompt other d/Deaf contestants to realize that it's also possible for them.
They certainly can't compete on Big Brother
