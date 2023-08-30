Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?
Quote from: Big Mother on November 02, 2023, 08:31:25 PMI am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?On-site interpreters.
Quote from: Xoruz on November 03, 2023, 09:18:16 AMQuote from: Big Mother on November 02, 2023, 08:31:25 PMI am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?On-site interpreters.I wish TAR would show this on-screen. It would perhaps prompt other d/Deaf contestants to realize that it's also possible for them.
They certainly can't compete on Big Brother
Quote from: Straightfromtranslation on November 03, 2023, 04:56:56 PMThey certainly can't compete on Big Brother There's one on Big Brother right now - Matt 😅It's a good year for deaf contestants on CBS reality
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 32 queries.