TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
« on: August 30, 2023, 01:30:43 PM »


Rob & Corey

Rob McArthur

Age: 48

Occupation: TeachingAssistant & Assistant Football Coach

Residence: Riverside, CA

Corey McArthur

Age: 25

Occupation: Senior manager of Client Strategy & Analytics

Residence: New York, NY
Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:31:25 PM »
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?
Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:18:16 AM »
Quote from: Big Mother on Yesterday at 08:31:25 PM
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?

On-site interpreters.
Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:21:16 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 09:18:16 AM
Quote from: Big Mother on Yesterday at 08:31:25 PM
I am curious how rob is managing to get through the race where Corey isn't with him, does his cameraman know sign language?

On-site interpreters.

I wish TAR would show this on-screen. It would perhaps prompt other d/Deaf contestants to realize that it's also possible for them.
Re: TAR35: Rob McArthur & Corey McArthur (Father/Son)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:35:54 PM »
We saw one at the first Roadblock. Maybe that same person travelled with the crew throughout the race.
