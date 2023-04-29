I get the sentiment but I think we should be wary comparing Canada and Australia. For one Canada has more provinces and territories than Australia does. Plus, when we talk specifically of Queensland, it is probably the most geographically diverse state down there. Sure the first 6 legs of TARAUS5 were located there, but they included visits to a tropical rainforest, an urban metropolis, the outback, an island known for its indigenous history, and the Great Barrier Reef. British Columbia is easily the most geographically diverse province in Canada, but I feel like comparing British Columbia and Queensland is like comparing apples and oranges.