TARCAN9 may have just set a dubious record for "three consecutive legs in the same province".To be fair, they all seem to be very different types of legs.
Leg 2: Small town (about 5k people)
Leg 3: Natural leg (mountains/lakes/etc)
Leg 4: City leg
Nonetheless, production could've broken up the monotony by switching the premiere location:
Smithers via Winnipeg -> Calgary -> Squamish? -> Vancouver Island
That would've been too inefficient and expensive, though. As long as they have the same high ratings, they'll always be operating at a surplus and therefore cut the budget every season.
I wouldn't be surprised if Leg 3 was in Squamish or Pemberton (if it was Whistler I think they would've been spotted publicly).
After Leg 4 they'll probably just hop on a plane to Pearson airport and then get three consecutive Ontario legs out of the way. Then head to Quebec for a leg. Then do a leg in the Maritimes. Then finish off the season either within the Maritimes or Ontario or BC.