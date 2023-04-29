« previous next »
Offline TARstorian

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #50 on: April 29, 2023, 05:09:53 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 03:28:48 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 29, 2023, 12:20:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 12:08:28 PM
TARCAN9 may have just set a dubious record for "three consecutive legs in the same province".
To be fair, they all seem to be very different types of legs.

Leg 2: Small town (about 5k people)
Leg 3: Natural leg (mountains/lakes/etc)
Leg 4: City leg

Nonetheless, production could've broken up the monotony by switching the premiere location:

Smithers via Winnipeg -> Calgary -> Squamish? -> Vancouver Island

That would've been too inefficient and expensive, though. As long as they have the same high ratings, they'll always be operating at a surplus and therefore cut the budget every season.

I wouldn't be surprised if Leg 3 was in Squamish or Pemberton (if it was Whistler I think they would've been spotted publicly).

After Leg 4 they'll probably just hop on a plane to Pearson airport and then get three consecutive Ontario legs out of the way. Then head to Quebec for a leg. Then do a leg in the Maritimes. Then finish off the season either within the Maritimes or Ontario or BC.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #51 on: April 29, 2023, 06:40:01 PM »
I share the frustration with 3 legs in BC. Never change TAR Canada!  :groan:

I suppose Smithers is a new location, Leg 3 is going to have some beautiful natural scenery and Leg 4... well let's just hope they visit new places and have new tasks in the overused city of Victoria! 
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #52 on: April 29, 2023, 06:49:44 PM »
^

TARAUS5 started it with six back-to-back legs in Queensland followed by three more in the same season.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #53 on: April 29, 2023, 06:51:43 PM »
Quote from: TARstorian on April 29, 2023, 05:09:53 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 03:28:48 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 29, 2023, 12:20:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 12:08:28 PM
TARCAN9 may have just set a dubious record for "three consecutive legs in the same province".
To be fair, they all seem to be very different types of legs.

Leg 2: Small town (about 5k people)
Leg 3: Natural leg (mountains/lakes/etc)
Leg 4: City leg

Nonetheless, production could've broken up the monotony by switching the premiere location:

Smithers via Winnipeg -> Calgary -> Squamish? -> Vancouver Island

That would've been too inefficient and expensive, though. As long as they have the same high ratings, they'll always be operating at a surplus and therefore cut the budget every season.

I wouldn't be surprised if Leg 3 was in Squamish or Pemberton (if it was Whistler I think they would've been spotted publicly).

After Leg 4 they'll probably just hop on a plane to Pearson airport and then get three consecutive Ontario legs out of the way. Then head to Quebec for a leg. Then do a leg in the Maritimes. Then finish off the season either within the Maritimes or Ontario or BC.

Eh, Heroes' Edition began with Lower Mainland -> Dawson City -> Salt Spring Island.

I do agree that TARCAN9 will likely have its finale in Halifax.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #54 on: April 29, 2023, 07:58:30 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 29, 2023, 06:40:01 PM
I share the frustration with 3 legs in BC. Never change TAR Canada!  :groan:

I suppose Smithers is a new location, Leg 3 is going to have some beautiful natural scenery and Leg 4... well let's just hope they visit new places and have new tasks in the overused city of Victoria!

Overused? It was used for not even a full leg  :lol:
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:14:43 AM »
^

Not to mention that TARCAN2 had a better premiere than all but the first two TARAUS seasons.
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:11:32 AM »
If we really do have 4 consecutive legs in British Columbiathis thread is about to go off 😂
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Online Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:59:41 AM »
This show's not even beating a dead horse anymore, they ground down the bones and processed them into fertilizer.
Offline halfass09

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:10:42 AM »
4 consecutive legs in BC... really?! Hate to say it, but it's becoming clear there's a lack of destinations in Canada that the producers are willing or able to travel to.
Offline TARstorian

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:41:09 PM »
Quote from: halfass09 on Today at 11:10:42 AM
4 consecutive legs in BC... really?! Hate to say it, but it's becoming clear there's a lack of destinations in Canada that the producers are willing or able to travel to.

Is your username referencing TAR Canada season 9 Production? If not, that's a downright hilarious coincidence.
Offline TARstorian

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:50:42 PM »
OK. Four consecutive legs in BC wasn't in my predictions. I was expecting an unprecedented three consecutive legs in BC and/or Ontario, but definitely not four. Seeing there will be a full month of episodes in just one province will be fun to observe the fan reaction.

What if they do a fifth consecutive leg in BC? Or will they wait until next season to do that?

We know multiple Ontario legs have to be coming. What if they do three consecutive legs in Ontario and we end up with seven legs total just between BC and Ontario this season? Will folks from the couch be upset? Will it still pull in high ratings because most fans live in BC and Ontario anyway?

I am very very intrigued to see how this plays out. There's a very real chance they don't touch the Maritimes nor the Territories this season (which is what we assumed happened last season).

As a contestant, this would still be a fun experience (which is why I still apply every year).
As a TV viewer, I'm glad I stopped watching at the end of season five.
As an aspiring producer, I am fascinated.
Offline halfass09

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:30:36 PM »
Quote from: TARstorian on Today at 01:41:09 PM
Quote from: halfass09 on Today at 11:10:42 AM
4 consecutive legs in BC... really?! Hate to say it, but it's becoming clear there's a lack of destinations in Canada that the producers are willing or able to travel to.

Is your username referencing TAR Canada season 9 Production? If not, that's a downright hilarious coincidence.

Haha just a hilarious coincidence
