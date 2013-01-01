« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 3270 times)

Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:09:53 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 03:28:48 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 12:20:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 12:08:28 PM
TARCAN9 may have just set a dubious record for "three consecutive legs in the same province".
To be fair, they all seem to be very different types of legs.

Leg 2: Small town (about 5k people)
Leg 3: Natural leg (mountains/lakes/etc)
Leg 4: City leg

Nonetheless, production could've broken up the monotony by switching the premiere location:

Smithers via Winnipeg -> Calgary -> Squamish? -> Vancouver Island

That would've been too inefficient and expensive, though. As long as they have the same high ratings, they'll always be operating at a surplus and therefore cut the budget every season.

I wouldn't be surprised if Leg 3 was in Squamish or Pemberton (if it was Whistler I think they would've been spotted publicly).

After Leg 4 they'll probably just hop on a plane to Pearson airport and then get three consecutive Ontario legs out of the way. Then head to Quebec for a leg. Then do a leg in the Maritimes. Then finish off the season either within the Maritimes or Ontario or BC.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:40:01 PM »
I share the frustration with 3 legs in BC. Never change TAR Canada!  :groan:

I suppose Smithers is a new location, Leg 3 is going to have some beautiful natural scenery and Leg 4... well let's just hope they visit new places and have new tasks in the overused city of Victoria! 
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:49:44 PM »
^

TARAUS5 started it with six back-to-back legs in Queensland followed by three more in the same season.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:51:43 PM »
Quote from: TARstorian on Today at 05:09:53 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 03:28:48 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 12:20:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 12:08:28 PM
TARCAN9 may have just set a dubious record for "three consecutive legs in the same province".
To be fair, they all seem to be very different types of legs.

Leg 2: Small town (about 5k people)
Leg 3: Natural leg (mountains/lakes/etc)
Leg 4: City leg

Nonetheless, production could've broken up the monotony by switching the premiere location:

Smithers via Winnipeg -> Calgary -> Squamish? -> Vancouver Island

That would've been too inefficient and expensive, though. As long as they have the same high ratings, they'll always be operating at a surplus and therefore cut the budget every season.

I wouldn't be surprised if Leg 3 was in Squamish or Pemberton (if it was Whistler I think they would've been spotted publicly).

After Leg 4 they'll probably just hop on a plane to Pearson airport and then get three consecutive Ontario legs out of the way. Then head to Quebec for a leg. Then do a leg in the Maritimes. Then finish off the season either within the Maritimes or Ontario or BC.

Eh, Heroes' Edition began with Lower Mainland -> Dawson City -> Salt Spring Island.

I do agree that TARCAN9 will likely have its finale in Halifax.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:58:30 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 06:40:01 PM
I share the frustration with 3 legs in BC. Never change TAR Canada!  :groan:

I suppose Smithers is a new location, Leg 3 is going to have some beautiful natural scenery and Leg 4... well let's just hope they visit new places and have new tasks in the overused city of Victoria!

Overused? It was used for not even a full leg  :lol:
