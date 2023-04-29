« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 4558 times)

2 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #50 on: April 29, 2023, 05:09:53 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 03:28:48 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 29, 2023, 12:20:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 12:08:28 PM
TARCAN9 may have just set a dubious record for "three consecutive legs in the same province".
To be fair, they all seem to be very different types of legs.

Leg 2: Small town (about 5k people)
Leg 3: Natural leg (mountains/lakes/etc)
Leg 4: City leg

Nonetheless, production could've broken up the monotony by switching the premiere location:

Smithers via Winnipeg -> Calgary -> Squamish? -> Vancouver Island

That would've been too inefficient and expensive, though. As long as they have the same high ratings, they'll always be operating at a surplus and therefore cut the budget every season.

I wouldn't be surprised if Leg 3 was in Squamish or Pemberton (if it was Whistler I think they would've been spotted publicly).

After Leg 4 they'll probably just hop on a plane to Pearson airport and then get three consecutive Ontario legs out of the way. Then head to Quebec for a leg. Then do a leg in the Maritimes. Then finish off the season either within the Maritimes or Ontario or BC.
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5706
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #51 on: April 29, 2023, 06:40:01 PM »
I share the frustration with 3 legs in BC. Never change TAR Canada!  :groan:

I suppose Smithers is a new location, Leg 3 is going to have some beautiful natural scenery and Leg 4... well let's just hope they visit new places and have new tasks in the overused city of Victoria! 
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #52 on: April 29, 2023, 06:49:44 PM »
^

TARAUS5 started it with six back-to-back legs in Queensland followed by three more in the same season.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #53 on: April 29, 2023, 06:51:43 PM »
Quote from: TARstorian on April 29, 2023, 05:09:53 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 03:28:48 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 29, 2023, 12:20:47 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 29, 2023, 12:08:28 PM
TARCAN9 may have just set a dubious record for "three consecutive legs in the same province".
To be fair, they all seem to be very different types of legs.

Leg 2: Small town (about 5k people)
Leg 3: Natural leg (mountains/lakes/etc)
Leg 4: City leg

Nonetheless, production could've broken up the monotony by switching the premiere location:

Smithers via Winnipeg -> Calgary -> Squamish? -> Vancouver Island

That would've been too inefficient and expensive, though. As long as they have the same high ratings, they'll always be operating at a surplus and therefore cut the budget every season.

I wouldn't be surprised if Leg 3 was in Squamish or Pemberton (if it was Whistler I think they would've been spotted publicly).

After Leg 4 they'll probably just hop on a plane to Pearson airport and then get three consecutive Ontario legs out of the way. Then head to Quebec for a leg. Then do a leg in the Maritimes. Then finish off the season either within the Maritimes or Ontario or BC.

Eh, Heroes' Edition began with Lower Mainland -> Dawson City -> Salt Spring Island.

I do agree that TARCAN9 will likely have its finale in Halifax.
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4032
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #54 on: April 29, 2023, 07:58:30 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 29, 2023, 06:40:01 PM
I share the frustration with 3 legs in BC. Never change TAR Canada!  :groan:

I suppose Smithers is a new location, Leg 3 is going to have some beautiful natural scenery and Leg 4... well let's just hope they visit new places and have new tasks in the overused city of Victoria!

Overused? It was used for not even a full leg  :lol:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #55 on: April 30, 2023, 06:14:43 AM »
^

Not to mention that TARCAN2 had a better premiere than all but the first two TARAUS seasons.
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #56 on: May 01, 2023, 09:11:32 AM »
If we really do have 4 consecutive legs in British Columbiathis thread is about to go off 😂
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3893
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #57 on: May 01, 2023, 09:59:41 AM »
This show's not even beating a dead horse anymore, they ground down the bones and processed them into fertilizer.
Logged

Offline halfass09

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 27
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #58 on: May 01, 2023, 11:10:42 AM »
4 consecutive legs in BC... really?! Hate to say it, but it's becoming clear there's a lack of destinations in Canada that the producers are willing or able to travel to.
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #59 on: May 01, 2023, 01:41:09 PM »
Quote from: halfass09 on May 01, 2023, 11:10:42 AM
4 consecutive legs in BC... really?! Hate to say it, but it's becoming clear there's a lack of destinations in Canada that the producers are willing or able to travel to.

Is your username referencing TAR Canada season 9 Production? If not, that's a downright hilarious coincidence.
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
    • TARstorian.
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #60 on: May 01, 2023, 01:50:42 PM »
OK. Four consecutive legs in BC wasn't in my predictions. I was expecting an unprecedented three consecutive legs in BC and/or Ontario, but definitely not four. Seeing there will be a full month of episodes in just one province will be fun to observe the fan reaction.

What if they do a fifth consecutive leg in BC? Or will they wait until next season to do that?

We know multiple Ontario legs have to be coming. What if they do three consecutive legs in Ontario and we end up with seven legs total just between BC and Ontario this season? Will folks from the couch be upset? Will it still pull in high ratings because most fans live in BC and Ontario anyway?

I am very very intrigued to see how this plays out. There's a very real chance they don't touch the Maritimes nor the Territories this season (which is what we assumed happened last season).

As a contestant, this would still be a fun experience (which is why I still apply every year).
As a TV viewer, I'm glad I stopped watching at the end of season five.
As an aspiring producer, I am fascinated.
Logged
I have been to 63 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. I attended the TAR 28, 29, and 34 finales.

Offline halfass09

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 27
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #61 on: May 01, 2023, 09:30:36 PM »
Quote from: TARstorian on May 01, 2023, 01:41:09 PM
Quote from: halfass09 on May 01, 2023, 11:10:42 AM
4 consecutive legs in BC... really?! Hate to say it, but it's becoming clear there's a lack of destinations in Canada that the producers are willing or able to travel to.

Is your username referencing TAR Canada season 9 Production? If not, that's a downright hilarious coincidence.

Haha just a hilarious coincidence
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #62 on: May 01, 2023, 11:04:56 PM »
I wish canada goes to usa for a leg or 2 ..its near
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5706
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #63 on: May 01, 2023, 11:10:40 PM »
FOUR consecutive legs in BC?? This is unprecedented and shocking even for TAR Canada standards!  :groan:

I tell you know, the season's cast and tasks better deliver, because this route is been nothing short of appalling so far!
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #64 on: May 02, 2023, 10:01:13 AM »
Quote from: Avid on May 01, 2023, 11:04:56 PM
I wish canada goes to usa for a leg or 2 ..its near

Once the American edition goes to Vancouver.
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 88
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #65 on: May 02, 2023, 11:22:08 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 01, 2023, 11:10:40 PM
FOUR consecutive legs in BC?? This is unprecedented and shocking even for TAR Canada standards!  :groan:

I tell you know, the season's cast and tasks better deliver, because this route is been nothing short of appalling so far!

TARAUS5 had 24 legs in Australia.  Surely the wider public will survive this.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #66 on: May 02, 2023, 11:27:33 AM »
^

Amen, with a record six legs in Queensland to start that season.
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #67 on: May 02, 2023, 07:24:24 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 02, 2023, 11:27:33 AM
^

Amen, with a record six legs in Queensland to start that season.
I didn't even notice ,coz taraus6 was so goood...6 legs in one province..That's shocking  :duno:
Logged

Offline angelbaby09

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:08:55 AM »
im hoping leg 6 will be in NWT / Saskatchewan not in Alberta/Ontario
Logged

Offline sveped

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 89
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 03:08:40 PM »

Quote from: Avid on May 02, 2023, 07:24:24 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 02, 2023, 11:27:33 AM
^

Amen, with a record six legs in Queensland to start that season.
I didn't even notice ,coz taraus6 was so goood...6 legs in one province..That's shocking  :duno:

Queensland had a total of 9 legs during that season. And they visited the same town two times.
They also ended the season with 6 legs in New South Wales, with a brief visit in Canberra, ACT.
Logged

Offline halfass09

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 27
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:00:17 PM »
Quote from: Avid on May 02, 2023, 07:24:24 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 02, 2023, 11:27:33 AM
^

Amen, with a record six legs in Queensland to start that season.
I didn't even notice ,coz taraus6 was so goood...6 legs in one province..That's shocking  :duno:

Yes 6 legs in one state but TARAUS had an international route all previous seasons, unlike TARCAN seasons which have a mostly domestic route.
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #71 on: Today at 06:46:02 AM »
I get the sentiment but I think we should be wary comparing Canada and Australia. For one Canada has more provinces and territories than Australia does. Plus, when we talk specifically of Queensland, it is probably the most geographically diverse state down there. Sure the first 6 legs of TARAUS5 were located there, but they included visits to a tropical rainforest, an urban metropolis, the outback, an island known for its indigenous history, and the Great Barrier Reef. British Columbia is easily the most geographically diverse province in Canada, but I feel like comparing British Columbia and Queensland is like comparing apples and oranges.
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 88
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #72 on: Today at 07:07:29 AM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Today at 06:46:02 AM
I get the sentiment but I think we should be wary comparing Canada and Australia. For one Canada has more provinces and territories than Australia does. Plus, when we talk specifically of Queensland, it is probably the most geographically diverse state down there. Sure the first 6 legs of TARAUS5 were located there, but they included visits to a tropical rainforest, an urban metropolis, the outback, an island known for its indigenous history, and the Great Barrier Reef. British Columbia is easily the most geographically diverse province in Canada, but I feel like comparing British Columbia and Queensland is like comparing apples and oranges.

I think that no matter which way its compared, we have people here who simply arent going to be happy with it.  Its rare to find a community committed to not seeing a positive spin on something they havent actually seen yet.  Its preemptive, intentional disappointment.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3893
Re: TAR Canada 9: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:10:19 AM »
It still depends too on what the rest of the route looks like. They should finally be out of BC, and I expect they'll pop up somewhere in Ontario today or tomorrow :P
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 