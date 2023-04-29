OK. Four consecutive legs in BC wasn't in my predictions. I was expecting an unprecedented three consecutive legs in BC and/or Ontario, but definitely not four. Seeing there will be a full month of episodes in just one province will be fun to observe the fan reaction.



What if they do a fifth consecutive leg in BC? Or will they wait until next season to do that?



We know multiple Ontario legs have to be coming. What if they do three consecutive legs in Ontario and we end up with seven legs total just between BC and Ontario this season? Will folks from the couch be upset? Will it still pull in high ratings because most fans live in BC and Ontario anyway?



I am very very intrigued to see how this plays out. There's a very real chance they don't touch the Maritimes nor the Territories this season (which is what we assumed happened last season).



As a contestant, this would still be a fun experience (which is why I still apply every year).

As a TV viewer, I'm glad I stopped watching at the end of season five.

As an aspiring producer, I am fascinated.