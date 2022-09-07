« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Ratings  (Read 3362 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #25 on: September 07, 2022, 07:14:55 PM »
Catch up numbers for the merge episode (Episode 3) are in - it jumped up 51% from 342,000 to 719,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #26 on: September 11, 2022, 07:32:57 PM »
Episode Seven:

Quote
The Block - Nine (983,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (575,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (319,000)

Last Sunday's episode (Episode 4) also doubled yet again. It jumped up another 51% to 625,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #27 on: September 12, 2022, 07:07:08 PM »
Episode Eight:

Quote
The Block - Nine (719,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (492,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (353,000)

Last Monday's episode (Episode 5), jumped up 41% to 694,000 viewers. This currently makes this the most watched episode of the season minus the premiere.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #28 on: September 14, 2022, 02:45:30 AM »
Episode Nine:

Quote
The Block - Nine (715,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (497,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (342,000)

Episode 6 with delayed viewing jumped up 40% to 612,000 viewers - currently a season low.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #29 on: September 18, 2022, 07:03:45 PM »
Episode Ten:

Quote
The Block - Nine (948,000)
Brownlow Medal Ceremony - Seven (841,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)

Currently a series low for the whole TAR Australia franchise.

Episode 7 with delayed viewing jumped up 35% to 572,000 viewers - currently a new season low.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #30 on: September 19, 2022, 08:31:24 PM »
Absolutely not surprising as the Queen's funeral took priority, but last night's episode didn't do well as counter-programming.

Quote
7News: The Grateful Goodbye - Seven (975,000)
The Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - Nine (879,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (185,000)

Episode 8 lifted 37% to jump up to 653,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #31 on: September 20, 2022, 07:18:47 PM »
Episode Twelve:

Quote
The Block - Nine (706,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (465,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (286,000)

Episode 9 lifted up 34% to 613,000.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #32 on: September 25, 2022, 07:30:50 PM »
Episode Thirteen:

Quote
The Block - Nine (1,004,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (489,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)

Episode 10 lifted 49% to 585,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #33 on: September 27, 2022, 04:05:17 AM »
Episode Fourteen:

Quote
The Block - Nine (773,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (486,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (332,000)

Absolutely not surprising with the percentage increase due to the Queen's funeral giving the show low numbers to begin with, but Episode 11 has lifted up 79% to 459,000 viewers. A new season low but the biggest gainer of the night.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #34 on: September 27, 2022, 07:05:56 PM »
Episode Fifteen:

Quote
The Block - Nine (752,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (517,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (326,000)

Episode 12 lifted 50% to 600,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #35 on: September 28, 2022, 07:48:32 PM »
Episode Sixteen:

Quote
The Block - Nine (703,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (309,000)
ABBA: The Missing Years Special - Seven (294,000)
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #36 on: September 29, 2022, 10:14:46 PM »
Episode Seventeen:

Quote
Home & Away - Seven (437,000)
RBT - Nine (420,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (292,000)
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #37 on: October 02, 2022, 07:05:35 PM »
Episode Eighteen:

Quote
NRL Grand Final - Nine (1,671,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)
MOVIE: The Devil Wears Prada - Seven (190,000)

Episode 13 lifted 42% to 543,000.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #38 on: October 03, 2022, 06:44:49 PM »
Episode Nineteen:

Quote
The Block - Nine (884,000)
Farmer Wants A Wife (Finale) - Seven (523,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (331,000)

Episode 14 lifted 36% to 597,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #39 on: October 04, 2022, 06:01:57 PM »
Episode Twenty:

Quote
The Block - Nine (747,000)
Farmer Wants A Wife (Reunion) - Seven (532,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (308,000)

Episode 15 lifted 40% to 605,000.
Episode 16 lifted 45% to 595,000.
Episode 17 lifted 49% to 596,000.
« Last Edit: October 06, 2022, 06:02:46 PM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #40 on: October 10, 2022, 01:00:22 AM »
Finale ratings are in:

Quote
The Block - Nine (904,000)
Australia's Got Talent - PREMIERE - Seven (645,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - GRAND FINAL - Ten (407,000 average, 376,000 finale and 438,000 finish line)

The finale was the most watched episode since the premiere.

Episode 18 lifted 44% to 540,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53266
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #41 on: October 10, 2022, 01:35:58 PM »
Those are great #'s! WHooHoo for AUS!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6394
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #42 on: October 10, 2022, 06:28:44 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 10, 2022, 01:35:58 PM
Those are great #'s! WHooHoo for AUS!

They're not.

Anyways, I'll be updating this post with the final On Demand numbers.

Episode 19 lifted to 616,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53266
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #43 on: October 10, 2022, 07:06:58 PM »
Oh... I'll look forward to that. I thought 904000 sounded darn good lol.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:42:57 AM »
904,000 is great numbers. It's also the figure the show *against* TAR got.

407,000 means the finale got worse ratings than the Santorini episode earlier in the season.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 