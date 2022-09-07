« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Ratings  (Read 2194 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6367
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #25 on: September 07, 2022, 07:14:55 PM »
Catch up numbers for the merge episode (Episode 3) are in - it jumped up 51% from 342,000 to 719,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6367
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #26 on: September 11, 2022, 07:32:57 PM »
Episode Seven:

Quote
The Block - Nine (983,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (575,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (319,000)

Last Sunday's episode (Episode 4) also doubled yet again. It jumped up another 51% to 625,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6367
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #27 on: September 12, 2022, 07:07:08 PM »
Episode Eight:

Quote
The Block - Nine (719,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (492,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (353,000)

Last Monday's episode (Episode 5), jumped up 41% to 694,000 viewers. This currently makes this the most watched episode of the season minus the premiere.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6367
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #28 on: September 14, 2022, 02:45:30 AM »
Episode Nine:

Quote
The Block - Nine (715,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (497,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (342,000)

Episode 6 with delayed viewing jumped up 40% to 612,000 viewers - currently a season low.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6367
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #29 on: September 18, 2022, 07:03:45 PM »
Episode Ten:

Quote
The Block - Nine (948,000)
Brownlow Medal Ceremony - Seven (841,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)

Currently a series low for the whole TAR Australia franchise.

Episode 7 with delayed viewing jumped up 35% to 572,000 viewers - currently a new season low.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6367
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #30 on: September 19, 2022, 08:31:24 PM »
Absolutely not surprising as the Queen's funeral took priority, but last night's episode didn't do well as counter-programming.

Quote
7News: The Grateful Goodbye - Seven (975,000)
The Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - Nine (879,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (185,000)

Episode 8 lifted 37% to jump up to 653,000 viewers.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6367
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #31 on: September 20, 2022, 07:18:47 PM »
Episode Twelve:

Quote
The Block - Nine (706,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (465,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (286,000)

Episode 9 lifted up 34% to 613,000.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6367
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:30:50 PM »
Episode Thirteen:

Quote
The Block - Nine (1,004,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (489,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)

Episode 10 lifted 49% to 585,000 viewers.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 