TAR Australia 6 Ratings

Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 07, 2022, 07:14:55 PM
Catch up numbers for the merge episode (Episode 3) are in - it jumped up 51% from 342,000 to 719,000 viewers.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 11, 2022, 07:32:57 PM
Episode Seven:

The Block - Nine (983,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (575,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (319,000)

Last Sunday's episode (Episode 4) also doubled yet again. It jumped up another 51% to 625,000 viewers.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 12, 2022, 07:07:08 PM
Episode Eight:

The Block - Nine (719,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (492,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (353,000)

Last Monday's episode (Episode 5), jumped up 41% to 694,000 viewers. This currently makes this the most watched episode of the season minus the premiere.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 14, 2022, 02:45:30 AM
Episode Nine:

The Block - Nine (715,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (497,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (342,000)

Episode 6 with delayed viewing jumped up 40% to 612,000 viewers - currently a season low.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 18, 2022, 07:03:45 PM
Episode Ten:

The Block - Nine (948,000)
Brownlow Medal Ceremony - Seven (841,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)

Currently a series low for the whole TAR Australia franchise.

Episode 7 with delayed viewing jumped up 35% to 572,000 viewers - currently a new season low.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 19, 2022, 08:31:24 PM
Absolutely not surprising as the Queen's funeral took priority, but last night's episode didn't do well as counter-programming.

7News: The Grateful Goodbye - Seven (975,000)
The Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - Nine (879,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (185,000)

Episode 8 lifted 37% to jump up to 653,000 viewers.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 20, 2022, 07:18:47 PM
Episode Twelve:

The Block - Nine (706,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (465,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (286,000)

Episode 9 lifted up 34% to 613,000.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 25, 2022, 07:30:50 PM
Episode Thirteen:

The Block - Nine (1,004,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (489,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)

Episode 10 lifted 49% to 585,000 viewers.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 27, 2022, 04:05:17 AM
Episode Fourteen:

The Block - Nine (773,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (486,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (332,000)

Absolutely not surprising with the percentage increase due to the Queen's funeral giving the show low numbers to begin with, but Episode 11 has lifted up 79% to 459,000 viewers. A new season low but the biggest gainer of the night.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 27, 2022, 07:05:56 PM
Episode Fifteen:

The Block - Nine (752,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (517,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (326,000)

Episode 12 lifted 50% to 600,000 viewers.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 28, 2022, 07:48:32 PM
Episode Sixteen:

The Block - Nine (703,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (309,000)
ABBA: The Missing Years Special - Seven (294,000)
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 29, 2022, 10:14:46 PM
Episode Seventeen:

Home & Away - Seven (437,000)
RBT - Nine (420,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (292,000)
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
Yesterday at 07:05:35 PM
Episode Eighteen:

NRL Grand Final - Nine (1,671,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)
MOVIE: The Devil Wears Prada - Seven (190,000)

Episode 13 lifted 42% to 543,000.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
Today at 06:44:49 PM
Episode Nineteen:

The Block - Nine (884,000)
Farmer Wants A Wife (Finale) - Seven (523,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (331,000)

Episode 14 lifted 36% to 597,000 viewers.
