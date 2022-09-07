Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
The Block - Nine (983,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (575,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (319,000)
The Block - Nine (719,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (492,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (353,000)
The Block - Nine (715,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (497,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (342,000)
The Block - Nine (948,000)Brownlow Medal Ceremony - Seven (841,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)
7News: The Grateful Goodbye - Seven (975,000)The Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - Nine (879,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (185,000)
The Block - Nine (706,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (465,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (286,000)
