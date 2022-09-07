Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
The Block - Nine (983,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (575,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (319,000)
The Block - Nine (719,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (492,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (353,000)
The Block - Nine (715,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (497,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (342,000)
The Block - Nine (948,000)Brownlow Medal Ceremony - Seven (841,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)
7News: The Grateful Goodbye - Seven (975,000)The Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - Nine (879,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (185,000)
The Block - Nine (706,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (465,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (286,000)
The Block - Nine (1,004,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (489,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)
The Block - Nine (773,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (486,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (332,000)
The Block - Nine (752,000)Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (517,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (326,000)
The Block - Nine (703,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (309,000)ABBA: The Missing Years Special - Seven (294,000)
Home & Away - Seven (437,000)RBT - Nine (420,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (292,000)
NRL Grand Final - Nine (1,671,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)MOVIE: The Devil Wears Prada - Seven (190,000)
The Block - Nine (884,000)Farmer Wants A Wife (Finale) - Seven (523,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (331,000)
The Block - Nine (747,000)Farmer Wants A Wife (Reunion) - Seven (532,000)The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (308,000)
The Block - Nine (904,000)Australia's Got Talent - PREMIERE - Seven (645,000)The Amazing Race Australia - GRAND FINAL - Ten (407,000 average, 376,000 finale and 438,000 finish line)
Those are great #'s! WHooHoo for AUS!
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 33 queries.