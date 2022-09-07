« previous next »
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 07, 2022, 07:14:55 PM
Catch up numbers for the merge episode (Episode 3) are in - it jumped up 51% from 342,000 to 719,000 viewers.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 11, 2022, 07:32:57 PM
Episode Seven:

Quote
The Block - Nine (983,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (575,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (319,000)

Last Sunday's episode (Episode 4) also doubled yet again. It jumped up another 51% to 625,000 viewers.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 12, 2022, 07:07:08 PM
Episode Eight:

Quote
The Block - Nine (719,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (492,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (353,000)

Last Monday's episode (Episode 5), jumped up 41% to 694,000 viewers. This currently makes this the most watched episode of the season minus the premiere.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
September 14, 2022, 02:45:30 AM
Episode Nine:

Quote
The Block - Nine (715,000)
Farmer Wants a Wife - Seven (497,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (342,000)

Episode 6 with delayed viewing jumped up 40% to 612,000 viewers - currently a season low.
Re: TAR Australia 6 Ratings
Today at 07:03:45 PM
Episode Ten:

Quote
The Block - Nine (948,000)
Brownlow Medal Ceremony - Seven (841,000)
The Amazing Race Australia - Ten (291,000)

Currently a series low for the whole TAR Australia franchise.

Episode 7 with delayed viewing jumped up 35% to 572,000 viewers - currently a new season low.
