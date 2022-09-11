I will never say a bad word about TARUS staying in Europe for whole season I promise.



I think what's causing this is production insisting on remaining on schedule. Based on the timeline, we lost Stuart & Glennon (during the Greece leaving for Turkey stretch) around March 20, and they were back in the Race on the 28th-29th (Bogota sightings).Legs this season seem to have been filmed on an accelerated filming schedule of 5 days for all three legs each week.TAR as it stands is a very logistics-heavy show, I could see the decision of not flying teams in till the next country messing up with the production schedule factoring into that choice.I really appreciate what this season has been going for, but I think the wiser move would have been a temporary pause, especially since we know all the isolated teams return in Belize.Now let's not go that far