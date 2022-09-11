« previous next »
TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #100 on: September 11, 2022, 06:25:14 AM
I did not watch episode yet but apparently Kathy and Chace are still not back from their sick leave? That's just ridiculous. And now Stuart and Glennon are guaranteed as well? I have nothing against these two teams but I am kinda glad that they got eliminated in Colombia and did not make it further after their resting periods (not their fault but still...).

Bookworm

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #101 on: September 11, 2022, 08:38:26 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on September 11, 2022, 06:25:14 AM
I did not watch episode yet but apparently Kathy and Chace are still not back from their sick leave? That's just ridiculous. And now Stuart and Glennon are guaranteed as well? I have nothing against these two teams but I am kinda glad that they got eliminated in Colombia and did not make it further after their resting periods (not their fault but still...).

I completely understand the sentiment of wanting teams to "earn" their spots in the end by competing as much as possible, but I can 100% guarantee you that it's worse on their end, stuck quarantining instead of traveling the world, and that's something no purity test imposed by online fans can make up.

Plus, some legs, like leg 6, were as close to crapshoots as possible in TAR, so merit may be necessarily linear to the number of legs completed.
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #102 on: September 12, 2022, 05:14:40 PM
We're 8 legs into the race as of tonight and they've ran 2. Hopefully they come back soon, it's starting to feel like Chris Underwood in Survivor: Edge of Extinction, especially if they go far (he spent most of the season on Exile Island)
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #103 on: September 12, 2022, 06:27:50 PM
These Turkish Aegean legs are almost as good as Chefchaouen.
dryedmangoez

    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #104 on: September 12, 2022, 08:56:09 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on September 11, 2022, 08:38:26 AM

but I can 100% guarantee you that it's worse on their end, stuck quarantining instead of traveling the world, and that's something no purity test imposed by online fans can make up.

All the teams came on the show understanding they were Racing in the COVID Era. Which means they could catch COVID and potentially result in them getting eliminated because of it. Is it sad for them? Of course. Is it fair? Normally, no. But this is COVID Era Amazing Race. Getting eliminated because you caught COVID on a show that has you running around the world, interacting with random people all day is much "fairer" than getting a free pass closer to the finale because you caught COVID while the "unlucky" teams who were COVID negative ran more Legs than you and still got eliminated.

gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #105 on: September 12, 2022, 10:52:44 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on September 11, 2022, 08:38:26 AM
I completely understand the sentiment of wanting teams to "earn" their spots in the end by competing as much as possible, but I can 100% guarantee you that it's worse on their end, stuck quarantining instead of traveling the world, and that's something no purity test imposed by online fans can make up.

This!
RealLifed

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #106 on: September 13, 2022, 04:30:33 AM
At this point I wouldn't mind if Kathy and Chace got more legs off just for ****s and giggles lol
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #107 on: September 18, 2022, 07:47:26 AM
And now 5 TEAMS are skipping Colombia legs. Jesus... Like this is seriously ruining this season for me. I can stomach 1 or 2 teams but 5 teams that's just insane... I will never say a bad word about TARUS staying in Europe for whole season I promise.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #108 on: September 18, 2022, 08:56:17 AM
I think what's causing this is production insisting on remaining on schedule. Based on the timeline, we lost Stuart & Glennon (during the Greece leaving for Turkey stretch) around March 20, and they were back in the Race on the 28th-29th (Bogota sightings).

Legs this season seem to have been filmed on an accelerated filming schedule of 5 days for all three legs each week.

TAR as it stands is a very logistics-heavy show, I could see the decision of not flying teams in till the next country messing up with the production schedule factoring into that choice.

I really appreciate what this season has been going for, but I think the wiser move would have been a temporary pause, especially since we know all the isolated teams return in Belize.

Quote from: I ♥ TAR on September 18, 2022, 07:47:26 AM
I will never say a bad word about TARUS staying in Europe for whole season I promise.

Now let's not go that far  :funny:
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #109 on: September 18, 2022, 08:37:20 PM
The upcoming Twerk Detour in Belize compared with any of the known tasks in Jordan for the original edition's newest is an apt metaphor for production behind TARAUS6 versus Season 34's.
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #110 on: Today at 01:35:40 AM
Belize is a few hours away! The country I've waited for this season :cheer:

Seeing a new country on TAR for the first time is always fun. Finally going to see the one after 17 years that Family Edition was apparently supposed to go to.
