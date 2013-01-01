I did not watch episode yet but apparently Kathy and Chace are still not back from their sick leave? That's just ridiculous. And now Stuart and Glennon are guaranteed as well? I have nothing against these two teams but I am kinda glad that they got eliminated in Colombia and did not make it further after their resting periods (not their fault but still...).



I completely understand the sentiment of wanting teams to "earn" their spots in the end by competing as much as possible, but I can 100% guarantee you that it's worse on their end, stuck quarantining instead of traveling the world, and that's something no purity test imposed by online fans can make up.Plus, some legs, like leg 6, were as close to crapshoots as possible in TAR, so merit may be necessarily linear to the number of legs completed.