

but I can 100% guarantee you that it's worse on their end, stuck quarantining instead of traveling the world, and that's something no purity test imposed by online fans can make up.



All the teams came on the show understanding they were Racing in the COVID Era. Which means they could catch COVID and potentially result in them getting eliminated because of it. Is it sad for them? Of course. Is it fair? Normally, no. But this is COVID Era Amazing Race. Getting eliminated because you caught COVID on a show that has you running around the world, interacting with random people all day is much "fairer" than getting a free pass closer to the finale because you caught COVID while the "unlucky" teams who were COVID negative ran more Legs than you and still got eliminated.