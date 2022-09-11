« previous next »
TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

I did not watch episode yet but apparently Kathy and Chace are still not back from their sick leave? That's just ridiculous. And now Stuart and Glennon are guaranteed as well? I have nothing against these two teams but I am kinda glad that they got eliminated in Colombia and did not make it further after their resting periods (not their fault but still...).

I completely understand the sentiment of wanting teams to "earn" their spots in the end by competing as much as possible, but I can 100% guarantee you that it's worse on their end, stuck quarantining instead of traveling the world, and that's something no purity test imposed by online fans can make up.

Plus, some legs, like leg 6, were as close to crapshoots as possible in TAR, so merit may be necessarily linear to the number of legs completed.
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

We're 8 legs into the race as of tonight and they've ran 2. Hopefully they come back soon, it's starting to feel like Chris Underwood in Survivor: Edge of Extinction, especially if they go far (he spent most of the season on Exile Island)
These Turkish Aegean legs are almost as good as Chefchaouen.
    DryedMangoez.com
All the teams came on the show understanding they were Racing in the COVID Era. Which means they could catch COVID and potentially result in them getting eliminated because of it. Is it sad for them? Of course. Is it fair? Normally, no. But this is COVID Era Amazing Race. Getting eliminated because you caught COVID on a show that has you running around the world, interacting with random people all day is much "fairer" than getting a free pass closer to the finale because you caught COVID while the "unlucky" teams who were COVID negative ran more Legs than you and still got eliminated.

This!
