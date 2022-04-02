

Quote from: Joberio on April 03, 2022, 06:03:08 AM It just sounds to me like Australia, for the last two seasons, has been overcomplicating what should be a very simple format for the race. I don't care for it one bit.



While I like the route and countries, Santorini, Chefchaouen, Izmir, Bogota. The possibility of having 20 Teams is overkill. I cannot imagine the editor's work for this.

I didn't even watch the entire last Season as it was too long. 24 Legs!! Stick with the basics and applicable twists.



Despite the Stowaways twist, I enjoyed the hell out of TARAUS5.One thing I find amazing every time it comes up is that people on these forums clamor for more 'Amazing Race' but are always so put off when more is given. The shift from people complaining that TAR32 racers deserved to have their episodes aired quicker to the same people complaining that the racers were unfair and undeserving because of the alliance, for instance, was almost instant.We got 24 episodes of TARAUS5, with all its flaws, during a time when the race had no business even existing-- in the middle of an international pandemic-- and it was a balm during a really tough time. As a non-Australian, it was thrilling to see parts of AUS that I didn't know even existed, and frankly, the race itself was wildly competitive and I hung on to every episode.We literally have news here saying that the race is going to destinations never before featured on any previous international race and there are still complaints.It's just frustrating to see people bite the hand that feeds them is all.