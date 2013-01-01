« previous next »
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Yesterday at 08:54:06 PM
If this is really gonna end up being 20 teams with two Starting Lines then I wish the editors the best of luck to edit this together. :lol:

The two split start episodes of just ten teams will probably be alright. But once both groups merge together, probably in episode 3, and have 18 teams racing at the same time...... it's gonna be an editing mess I just know it lol.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Yesterday at 08:57:29 PM
They might do it like TAR Israel. Episode 1 is seven of the 14 teams, episode 2 is the other seven. So two are eliminated and they merge as 12. But if there's 18 teams, uh yeah, maybe they should have a 2-hour episode.

Apparently that's just Australian TV for you. When they do stuff, they like to go big.
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Yesterday at 09:14:51 PM
Yeah I think it will be like TAR Israel but from what I've heard, that actually worked because it was a 7-7 split and they merged at 12. That's not extreme or anything. 12 teams in one leg is doable.

But here, we saw one of the Starting Lines and there's 10 teams. So it would make sense for the other Starting Line to also be 10 teams. And if they merge after each starting leg, they'd have 18... which we've never seen for an TAR ever. Unless they keep the two groups separated for longer, which I guess is possible...?

But if they go with the TAR Israel format, but just with more teams we'll see something like this:

Episode 1: Ten teams (Starting Line 1)
Episode 2: Ten teams (Starting Line 2)
Episode 3: Eighteen teams (Merge)
Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Today at 01:02:01 AM
OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 09:14:51 PM
But here, we saw one of the Starting Lines and there's 10 teams. So it would make sense for the other Starting Line to also be 10 teams. And if they merge after each starting leg, they'd have 18... which we've never seen for an TAR ever. Unless they keep the two groups separated for longer, which I guess is possible...?

It's possible that we have multiple legs per country, and in this case, "Leg 3" in Chefchaouen is an NEL, considering the team that we saw standing on the mat next to Beau seems like them waiting around to make their Salvage/Sabotage decision. I'd say 18 teams start racing together then.
