Yeah I think it will be like TAR Israel but from what I've heard, that actually worked because it was a 7-7 split and they merged at 12. That's not extreme or anything. 12 teams in one leg is doable.



But here, we saw one of the Starting Lines and there's 10 teams. So it would make sense for the other Starting Line to also be 10 teams. And if they merge after each starting leg, they'd have 18... which we've never seen for an TAR ever. Unless they keep the two groups separated for longer, which I guess is possible...?



But if they go with the TAR Israel format, but just with more teams we'll see something like this:



Episode 1: Ten teams (Starting Line 1)

Episode 2: Ten teams (Starting Line 2)

Episode 3: Eighteen teams (Merge)