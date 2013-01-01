« previous next »
TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:54:06 PM
If this is really gonna end up being 20 teams with two Starting Lines then I wish the editors the best of luck to edit this together. :lol:

The two split start episodes of just ten teams will probably be alright. But once both groups merge together, probably in episode 3, and have 18 teams racing at the same time...... it's gonna be an editing mess I just know it lol.
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:57:29 PM
They might do it like TAR Israel. Episode 1 is seven of the 14 teams, episode 2 is the other seven. So two are eliminated and they merge as 12. But if there's 18 teams, uh yeah, maybe they should have a 2-hour episode.

Apparently that's just Australian TV for you. When they do stuff, they like to go big.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:14:51 PM
Yeah I think it will be like TAR Israel but from what I've heard, that actually worked because it was a 7-7 split and they merged at 12. That's not extreme or anything. 12 teams in one leg is doable.

But here, we saw one of the Starting Lines and there's 10 teams. So it would make sense for the other Starting Line to also be 10 teams. And if they merge after each starting leg, they'd have 18... which we've never seen for an TAR ever. Unless they keep the two groups separated for longer, which I guess is possible...?

But if they go with the TAR Israel format, but just with more teams we'll see something like this:

Episode 1: Ten teams (Starting Line 1)
Episode 2: Ten teams (Starting Line 2)
Episode 3: Eighteen teams (Merge)
gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #28 on: Today at 01:02:01 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 09:14:51 PM
But here, we saw one of the Starting Lines and there's 10 teams. So it would make sense for the other Starting Line to also be 10 teams. And if they merge after each starting leg, they'd have 18... which we've never seen for an TAR ever. Unless they keep the two groups separated for longer, which I guess is possible...?

It's possible that we have multiple legs per country, and in this case, "Leg 3" in Chefchaouen is an NEL, considering the team that we saw standing on the mat next to Beau seems like them waiting around to make their Salvage/Sabotage decision. I'd say 18 teams start racing together then.
Joberio

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #29 on: Today at 06:03:08 AM
It just sounds to me like Australia, for the last two seasons, has been overcomplicating what should be a very simple format for the race.  I don't care for it one bit.
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #30 on: Today at 07:16:00 AM

Quote from: Joberio on Today at 06:03:08 AM
It just sounds to me like Australia, for the last two seasons, has been overcomplicating what should be a very simple format for the race.  I don't care for it one bit.

While I like the route and countries, Santorini, Chefchaouen, Izmir, Bogota. The possibility of having 20 Teams is overkill. I cannot imagine the editor's work for this.
I didn't even watch the entire last Season as it was too long. 24 Legs!! Stick with the basics and applicable twists.
kyleisalive

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #31 on: Today at 12:40:01 PM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 07:16:00 AM

Quote from: Joberio on Today at 06:03:08 AM
It just sounds to me like Australia, for the last two seasons, has been overcomplicating what should be a very simple format for the race.  I don't care for it one bit.

While I like the route and countries, Santorini, Chefchaouen, Izmir, Bogota. The possibility of having 20 Teams is overkill. I cannot imagine the editor's work for this.
I didn't even watch the entire last Season as it was too long. 24 Legs!! Stick with the basics and applicable twists.

Despite the Stowaways twist, I enjoyed the hell out of TARAUS5.

One thing I find amazing every time it comes up is that people on these forums clamor for more 'Amazing Race' but are always so put off when more is given.  The shift from people complaining that TAR32 racers deserved to have their episodes aired quicker to the same people complaining that the racers were unfair and undeserving because of the alliance, for instance, was almost instant.

We got 24 episodes of TARAUS5, with all its flaws, during a time when the race had no business even existing-- in the middle of an international pandemic-- and it was a balm during a really tough time.  As a non-Australian, it was thrilling to see parts of AUS that I didn't know even existed, and frankly, the race itself was wildly competitive and I hung on to every episode.

We literally have news here saying that the race is going to destinations never before featured on any previous international race and there are still complaints.

It's just frustrating to see people bite the hand that feeds them is all.
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #32 on: Today at 02:46:28 PM
Personally, I'm excited for real life Ridonculous Race season 2.  :luvya: I just hope the editing won't be atrocious with having to balance so many teams at once.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Reply #33 on: Today at 02:56:51 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 12:40:01 PM

Despite the Stowaways twist, I enjoyed the hell out of TARAUS5.

One thing I find amazing every time it comes up is that people on these forums clamor for more 'Amazing Race' but are always so put off when more is given.  The shift from people complaining that TAR32 racers deserved to have their episodes aired quicker to the same people complaining that the racers were unfair and undeserving because of the alliance, for instance, was almost instant.

We got 24 episodes of TARAUS5, with all its flaws, during a time when the race had no business even existing-- in the middle of an international pandemic-- and it was a balm during a really tough time.  As a non-Australian, it was thrilling to see parts of AUS that I didn't know even existed, and frankly, the race itself was wildly competitive and I hung on to every episode.

We literally have news here saying that the race is going to destinations never before featured on any previous international race and there are still complaints.

It's just frustrating to see people bite the hand that feeds them is all.

Agreed, it was an above-average Aussie answer to Family Edition alongside TARCAN1 and TARCAN7.
