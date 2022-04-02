« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 4013 times)

Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #25 on: April 02, 2022, 08:54:06 PM »
If this is really gonna end up being 20 teams with two Starting Lines then I wish the editors the best of luck to edit this together. :lol:

The two split start episodes of just ten teams will probably be alright. But once both groups merge together, probably in episode 3, and have 18 teams racing at the same time...... it's gonna be an editing mess I just know it lol.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #26 on: April 02, 2022, 08:57:29 PM »
They might do it like TAR Israel. Episode 1 is seven of the 14 teams, episode 2 is the other seven. So two are eliminated and they merge as 12. But if there's 18 teams, uh yeah, maybe they should have a 2-hour episode.

Apparently that's just Australian TV for you. When they do stuff, they like to go big.
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #27 on: April 02, 2022, 09:14:51 PM »
Yeah I think it will be like TAR Israel but from what I've heard, that actually worked because it was a 7-7 split and they merged at 12. That's not extreme or anything. 12 teams in one leg is doable.

But here, we saw one of the Starting Lines and there's 10 teams. So it would make sense for the other Starting Line to also be 10 teams. And if they merge after each starting leg, they'd have 18... which we've never seen for an TAR ever. Unless they keep the two groups separated for longer, which I guess is possible...?

But if they go with the TAR Israel format, but just with more teams we'll see something like this:

Episode 1: Ten teams (Starting Line 1)
Episode 2: Ten teams (Starting Line 2)
Episode 3: Eighteen teams (Merge)
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #28 on: April 03, 2022, 01:02:01 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on April 02, 2022, 09:14:51 PM
But here, we saw one of the Starting Lines and there's 10 teams. So it would make sense for the other Starting Line to also be 10 teams. And if they merge after each starting leg, they'd have 18... which we've never seen for an TAR ever. Unless they keep the two groups separated for longer, which I guess is possible...?

It's possible that we have multiple legs per country, and in this case, "Leg 3" in Chefchaouen is an NEL, considering the team that we saw standing on the mat next to Beau seems like them waiting around to make their Salvage/Sabotage decision. I'd say 18 teams start racing together then.
Offline Joberio

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #29 on: April 03, 2022, 06:03:08 AM »
It just sounds to me like Australia, for the last two seasons, has been overcomplicating what should be a very simple format for the race.  I don't care for it one bit.
Offline TARUSAFan

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #30 on: April 03, 2022, 07:16:00 AM »

Quote from: Joberio on April 03, 2022, 06:03:08 AM
It just sounds to me like Australia, for the last two seasons, has been overcomplicating what should be a very simple format for the race.  I don't care for it one bit.

While I like the route and countries, Santorini, Chefchaouen, Izmir, Bogota. The possibility of having 20 Teams is overkill. I cannot imagine the editor's work for this.
I didn't even watch the entire last Season as it was too long. 24 Legs!! Stick with the basics and applicable twists.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #31 on: April 03, 2022, 12:40:01 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on April 03, 2022, 07:16:00 AM

Quote from: Joberio on April 03, 2022, 06:03:08 AM
It just sounds to me like Australia, for the last two seasons, has been overcomplicating what should be a very simple format for the race.  I don't care for it one bit.

While I like the route and countries, Santorini, Chefchaouen, Izmir, Bogota. The possibility of having 20 Teams is overkill. I cannot imagine the editor's work for this.
I didn't even watch the entire last Season as it was too long. 24 Legs!! Stick with the basics and applicable twists.

Despite the Stowaways twist, I enjoyed the hell out of TARAUS5.

One thing I find amazing every time it comes up is that people on these forums clamor for more 'Amazing Race' but are always so put off when more is given.  The shift from people complaining that TAR32 racers deserved to have their episodes aired quicker to the same people complaining that the racers were unfair and undeserving because of the alliance, for instance, was almost instant.

We got 24 episodes of TARAUS5, with all its flaws, during a time when the race had no business even existing-- in the middle of an international pandemic-- and it was a balm during a really tough time.  As a non-Australian, it was thrilling to see parts of AUS that I didn't know even existed, and frankly, the race itself was wildly competitive and I hung on to every episode.

We literally have news here saying that the race is going to destinations never before featured on any previous international race and there are still complaints.

It's just frustrating to see people bite the hand that feeds them is all.
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #32 on: April 03, 2022, 02:46:28 PM »
Personally, I'm excited for real life Ridonculous Race season 2.  :luvya: I just hope the editing won't be atrocious with having to balance so many teams at once.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #33 on: April 03, 2022, 02:56:51 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on April 03, 2022, 12:40:01 PM

Despite the Stowaways twist, I enjoyed the hell out of TARAUS5.

One thing I find amazing every time it comes up is that people on these forums clamor for more 'Amazing Race' but are always so put off when more is given.  The shift from people complaining that TAR32 racers deserved to have their episodes aired quicker to the same people complaining that the racers were unfair and undeserving because of the alliance, for instance, was almost instant.

We got 24 episodes of TARAUS5, with all its flaws, during a time when the race had no business even existing-- in the middle of an international pandemic-- and it was a balm during a really tough time.  As a non-Australian, it was thrilling to see parts of AUS that I didn't know even existed, and frankly, the race itself was wildly competitive and I hung on to every episode.

We literally have news here saying that the race is going to destinations never before featured on any previous international race and there are still complaints.

It's just frustrating to see people bite the hand that feeds them is all.

Agreed, it was an above-average Aussie answer to Family Edition alongside TARCAN1 and TARCAN7.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #34 on: April 03, 2022, 08:28:18 PM »
Woo, Belize! Wally Bransen once said Family Edition was supposed to go there, then the leg was cancelled by an impending hurricane and they never tried in another season. I hear you, Marion Paolo. I would have rather had that than Arizona.

This route is getting better and better! <3
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #35 on: April 03, 2022, 08:39:48 PM »
Holy cow, we've waited forever for Belize.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #36 on: April 03, 2022, 08:39:56 PM »
I love the visited countries but the boot order looks dissapointing, tbh. It looks like FF teams were dropping like the flies. Only 1 was seen in South America.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #37 on: April 03, 2022, 08:43:56 PM »
That counts as part of North America, so we officially have ourselves a 6-continent route :D

Impressive during a pandemic.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #38 on: April 03, 2022, 10:18:21 PM »
Only took a Deltacron infection to get there! /s
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #39 on: April 05, 2022, 12:59:44 PM »
I believe we have at least 7 FF teams, that's the record lol.
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #40 on: April 05, 2022, 06:51:36 PM »
As concerned as I am for the overall editing of 20 teams - I am so excited! I also cant understand why someone would moan about 24 legs of Race. I want as MUCH as I can get! Love it! Hoping Salvage Sabotage stays but not the First Class Pass. That annoys me!

Also - amazing locations! Chefchaouen, Santorini, Izmir, Medellin and Belize entirely are ALL new!
Offline strawberryblonde

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #41 on: April 05, 2022, 07:38:56 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on April 05, 2022, 06:51:36 PM
As concerned as I am for the overall editing of 20 teams - I am so excited! I also cant understand why someone would moan about 24 legs of Race. I want as MUCH as I can get! Love it! Hoping Salvage Sabotage stays but not the First Class Pass. That annoys me!

Also - amazing locations! Chefchaouen, Santorini, Izmir, Medellin and Belize entirely are ALL new!


The route looks amazing and the cast seems good on paper but I cant fathom how this will not be an editing disaster..

Season 5 was a bit of an editing disaster and that had a stellar cast.
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #42 on: April 05, 2022, 09:39:53 PM »
As long as it's not like Australian Survivor where only 4 people are allowed to exist every episode I think we'll be fine. Arguably the only underedited team on 5 was Malaan & Tina.

Remaining cautiously optimistic for this season, as long as the cast is fun and the rest of the route is good this has a lot of potential!
Offline Joberio

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:51:05 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 05, 2022, 12:59:44 PM
I believe we have at least 7 FF teams, that's the record lol.
And only two got to F8.
Offline justmjlayson

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 01:14:37 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on Yesterday at 12:51:05 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 05, 2022, 12:59:44 PM
I believe we have at least 7 FF teams, that's the record lol.
And only two got to F8.
not three? Red FF team, Black FF team, & that blondie & brunette duo FF team.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:05:45 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on Yesterday at 12:51:05 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on April 05, 2022, 12:59:44 PM
I believe we have at least 7 FF teams, that's the record lol.
And only two got to F8.

Is it confirmed that this was F8 leg? just because there were 8 teams seen it doesn't mean it's F8, there is high chance we missed some team(s).
Offline Philimination

Re: TAR Australia 6: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:11:45 PM »
Oh goodness, no idea how this is gonna work editing-wise with 20 teams in one race. I would have rather them just run two races back to back with 10 teams (and 12 legs) each if they want to run 24 episodes.

That scenario would remind me of TAR 6 and 7, where TAR 7 started 3 weeks after the TAR 6 finale lol
