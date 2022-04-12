If this season has 24 episodes/24 legs just like last season did, then I think we probably are missing a country then. Along with that, I think that every country probably hosted three legs.



Australian reality TV likes to air multiple episodes of a show in a single week. With 24 episodes, they can therefore air this season three times a week and finish within 8-weeks. They can easily market and advertise these as "Morocco week" or "Greece week" or "Turkey week" etc. This was the schedule and marketing that last season had too, even with the named weeks (though they were much more arbitrary last season, this time they can at least name them by the country they're in for the week).



Legs 1-3: Morocco - Premiere Week

Legs 4-6: Greece Week

Legs 7-9: Turkey Week

Leg 10-12: Colombia Week

Legs 13-15: Belize Week

Legs 16-18: Mexico Week

Legs 19-21: Australia - Finale Week



The problem is that's only 21 episodes and leaves three legs unaccounted for. So the possibilities are:



-I'm wrong and there aren't 24 episodes/24 legs this season, maybe not even 21 either. They possibly didn't actually do Triple legs in each country and there's much less legs.



-Production originally organized 24 legs, but due to the COVID chaos mid-season, they fell behind schedule and contractually couldn't lengthen the season so therefore cut three legs, leaving us with just 21.



-There was possibly two legs fully in Australia to begin the season with the Split Starting Lines and eliminated two teams respectively before the other 18 teams flew to Morocco for leg 3. Then add an extra leg somewhere along the way (maybe a fourth Colombia leg since they went to so many places in the region, or even a single Los Angeles leg, or somewhere else).



-We missed an entire country where they had our missing three legs. Either pre-Turkey or post-Turkey there was ~10 days or so of complete silence where they may have went to a country with no sightings. Obviously the silence may have just been due to the temporary COVID shutdown, but articles online said they only shutdown for around ~48-72 hours from what I recall. So what happened during the other ~7 days?