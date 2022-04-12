« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 17246 times)

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #200 on: April 12, 2022, 09:23:48 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 12, 2022, 09:13:32 PM
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:08:58 PM
Quote from: Maanca on April 12, 2022, 08:54:24 PM
If we can't find team #20, maybe they were from the other starting line and first eliminated.

And to make the number of teams 'fit', would it be possible to have a starting line elimination?
This way, within the first two episodes, we go from 20 to 16, then the merge?
(One team out at starting task and one at the end of the leg in Morocco?)

At the moment we're able to account all 9 teams on Group A surviving the first leg at the very least. Only the M/M team in black was not seen after.

Oh right, I forgot that picture taken from the top, but are we sure it's from leg 2? Could have been the continuation of the night leg 1?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #201 on: April 12, 2022, 09:25:29 PM »
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:23:48 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 12, 2022, 09:13:32 PM
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:08:58 PM
Quote from: Maanca on April 12, 2022, 08:54:24 PM
If we can't find team #20, maybe they were from the other starting line and first eliminated.

And to make the number of teams 'fit', would it be possible to have a starting line elimination?
This way, within the first two episodes, we go from 20 to 16, then the merge?
(One team out at starting task and one at the end of the leg in Morocco?)

At the moment we're able to account all 9 teams on Group A surviving the first leg at the very least. Only the M/M team in black was not seen after.

Oh right, I forgot that picture taken from the top, but are we sure it's from leg 2? Could have been the continuation of the night leg 1?

The person who posted the initial sighting said they saw them until the Pit Stop, so the night market task was likely the final task of the leg.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #202 on: April 12, 2022, 09:32:03 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 12, 2022, 09:25:29 PM
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:23:48 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 12, 2022, 09:13:32 PM
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:08:58 PM
Quote from: Maanca on April 12, 2022, 08:54:24 PM
If we can't find team #20, maybe they were from the other starting line and first eliminated.

And to make the number of teams 'fit', would it be possible to have a starting line elimination?
This way, within the first two episodes, we go from 20 to 16, then the merge?
(One team out at starting task and one at the end of the leg in Morocco?)

At the moment we're able to account all 9 teams on Group A surviving the first leg at the very least. Only the M/M team in black was not seen after.

Oh right, I forgot that picture taken from the top, but are we sure it's from leg 2? Could have been the continuation of the night leg 1?

The person who posted the initial sighting said they saw them until the Pit Stop, so the night market task was likely the final task of the leg.

I can 2nd that. The night market task and Pitstop were in the same area. There were people that did see the pitstop being filmed but no pics/vids.

Also, poster said pic from the top was in the morning, next day.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:15:13 AM »
Ok then that confirms only 1 team out in the first leg!
Can't wait for that 18 teams leg lol

Another possibility is that maybe they reshuffled the teams after each group had their first leg, which would explain why teams from both group were seen racing together in Greece
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 08:15:13 AM
Ok then that confirms only 1 team out in the first leg!
Can't wait for that 18 teams leg lol

Another possibility is that maybe they reshuffled the teams after each group had their first leg, which would explain why teams from both group were seen racing together in Greece

That's what I said earlier. 18 teams in one leg seems like overkill so mix/matching teams and splitting them seems feasible.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 08:46:32 PM »
Since teams are already back in Oz, could there have been a Double (or even Triple) Elimination in the Americas a la Season 19?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 08:53:34 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 08:46:32 PM
Since teams are already back in Oz, could there have been a Double (or even Triple) Elimination in the Americas a la Season 19?

It's possible they are running the last few legs in AU. Possible, not confirmed, 4-5 teams left at this point
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 PM »
A triple elimination's never been done on TAR before, Big Brother has. If by chance that was the case, I wonder how it'd go over with the audience.

A season with a cast this large would be the time to try it.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #208 on: Today at 12:54:30 AM »
How I see it (could be wrong)

Belize 2: Final 8
Mexico 1: Final 7
Mexico 2: Final 6
AU: Final 5 (Green MF, Pink MM, Red FF, Orange MF and TBD)
AU: Final 4
AU: Final 3

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:47:22 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 12:54:30 AM
How I see it (could be wrong)

Belize 2: Final 8
Mexico 1: Final 7
Mexico 2: Final 6
AU: Final 5 (Green MF, Pink MM, Red FF, Orange MF and TBD)
AU: Final 4
AU: Final 3
Might have to adjust those locations, seeing as how the teams are actually in the States right now.😋
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:34:23 AM »
With what we know now, I think this is likely:

Colombia 1 (Bogota): Final 11, 11th place team eliminated (Mustached M + Short Haired F = all other teams accounted for later on)
Colombia 2 (Guatapé): Final 10, 10th place team eliminated or NEL (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)

Beau returns and rejoins the Race via Cartagena, Scott flies back to LA

Colombia 3 (Medellin or Cartagena): Final 9/10, 10th/9th place team eliminated or NEL (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)

My speculation of Colombia 3 existing is really just because of that Beau sighting and that journalist tweet. Also look at the hat of the camerawoman in one of our Caye Caulker sightings - she's wearing a Medellin hat!



Belize 1 (Belize City): Final 9, 9th place team eliminated (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)
Belize 2 (Belize City): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe, Chelsea & Jamus/Older F/F Team/Blue M/F Team at risk
Belize 3 (?): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe, Chelsea & Jamus/Older F/F Team/Blue M/F Team at risk

This is just pure speculation but if this is going to be a long season, we have a gap in filming between Belize 2 and Mexico 1. So I'm going to guess that we have THREE Belize legs.

Mexico 1 (Medellin): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe
Mexico 2 (Medellin): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako all safe, Purple F/F Team at risk
Mexico 3 (?): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako all safe, Purple F/F Team at risk

My speculation of Mexico 3 is, again, our gap between sightings. We last saw them finish Mexico 2 almost 108 hours ago. I highly doubt they just went back to Australia if our next sighting was April 13.

WA 1 (Perth): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F all safe, Mori & Pako and Purple F/F Team at risk
WA 2 (Fremantle):
WA 3 (Finale?):

Today is clearly not the finale. I think it's either an F3 NEL or F4 EL. Let's keep an eye out tomorrow if the Race does come to an end by then, since I think they'd want to finish before Easter Sunday :tup:
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:51:22 AM »
Also I think it's safe to say Chelsea & Jamus were eliminated and sent home at some point during the Central America stretch - a lot of private profiles still from our identified teams but her public Instagram for her business just posted this 13 hours ago:

Quote
kweenofcleaning

BOO! Im back 🙈 sorry Ive been MIA  I had a very exciting opportunity come up and the universe made sure i didnt turn it down. I returned to a number of people concerned and missing my daily cleaning stories hehe 😆🥰 I love that!!
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:31:16 AM »
now that the Aussie's have done thier thing and are almost through.. When will the Tar34 thread open?.. And are we expecting a Canadian race any time soon ? Since it usually used to film at end of April..and if so, where is the thread..thank u...  The TarAus6 looks massive... Can't wait  :bow:
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #213 on: Today at 04:59:39 AM »
Are we sure that orange team witness was referring to is "our" orange team (orange MF from Sydney SL)? Was gender specified by witness? It could be "red" team in reality as orange and red are really similar colors and we already know that red FF team made it back to Australia.
