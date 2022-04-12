« previous next »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 12, 2022, 09:13:32 PM
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:08:58 PM
Quote from: Maanca on April 12, 2022, 08:54:24 PM
If we can't find team #20, maybe they were from the other starting line and first eliminated.

And to make the number of teams 'fit', would it be possible to have a starting line elimination?
This way, within the first two episodes, we go from 20 to 16, then the merge?
(One team out at starting task and one at the end of the leg in Morocco?)

At the moment we're able to account all 9 teams on Group A surviving the first leg at the very least. Only the M/M team in black was not seen after.

Oh right, I forgot that picture taken from the top, but are we sure it's from leg 2? Could have been the continuation of the night leg 1?
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:23:48 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 12, 2022, 09:13:32 PM
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:08:58 PM
Quote from: Maanca on April 12, 2022, 08:54:24 PM
If we can't find team #20, maybe they were from the other starting line and first eliminated.

And to make the number of teams 'fit', would it be possible to have a starting line elimination?
This way, within the first two episodes, we go from 20 to 16, then the merge?
(One team out at starting task and one at the end of the leg in Morocco?)

At the moment we're able to account all 9 teams on Group A surviving the first leg at the very least. Only the M/M team in black was not seen after.

Oh right, I forgot that picture taken from the top, but are we sure it's from leg 2? Could have been the continuation of the night leg 1?

The person who posted the initial sighting said they saw them until the Pit Stop, so the night market task was likely the final task of the leg.
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 12, 2022, 09:25:29 PM
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:23:48 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 12, 2022, 09:13:32 PM
Quote from: stunami on April 12, 2022, 09:08:58 PM
Quote from: Maanca on April 12, 2022, 08:54:24 PM
If we can't find team #20, maybe they were from the other starting line and first eliminated.

And to make the number of teams 'fit', would it be possible to have a starting line elimination?
This way, within the first two episodes, we go from 20 to 16, then the merge?
(One team out at starting task and one at the end of the leg in Morocco?)

At the moment we're able to account all 9 teams on Group A surviving the first leg at the very least. Only the M/M team in black was not seen after.

Oh right, I forgot that picture taken from the top, but are we sure it's from leg 2? Could have been the continuation of the night leg 1?

The person who posted the initial sighting said they saw them until the Pit Stop, so the night market task was likely the final task of the leg.

I can 2nd that. The night market task and Pitstop were in the same area. There were people that did see the pitstop being filmed but no pics/vids.

Also, poster said pic from the top was in the morning, next day.
Ok then that confirms only 1 team out in the first leg!
Can't wait for that 18 teams leg lol

Another possibility is that maybe they reshuffled the teams after each group had their first leg, which would explain why teams from both group were seen racing together in Greece
Quote from: stunami on April 13, 2022, 08:15:13 AM
Ok then that confirms only 1 team out in the first leg!
Can't wait for that 18 teams leg lol

Another possibility is that maybe they reshuffled the teams after each group had their first leg, which would explain why teams from both group were seen racing together in Greece

That's what I said earlier. 18 teams in one leg seems like overkill so mix/matching teams and splitting them seems feasible.
Since teams are already back in Oz, could there have been a Double (or even Triple) Elimination in the Americas a la Season 19?
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 13, 2022, 08:46:32 PM
Since teams are already back in Oz, could there have been a Double (or even Triple) Elimination in the Americas a la Season 19?

It's possible they are running the last few legs in AU. Possible, not confirmed, 4-5 teams left at this point
A triple elimination's never been done on TAR before, Big Brother has. If by chance that was the case, I wonder how it'd go over with the audience.

A season with a cast this large would be the time to try it.
How I see it (could be wrong)

Belize 2: Final 8
Mexico 1: Final 7
Mexico 2: Final 6
AU: Final 5 (Green MF, Pink MM, Red FF, Orange MF and TBD)
AU: Final 4
AU: Final 3

Quote from: fossil-racer on April 14, 2022, 12:54:30 AM
How I see it (could be wrong)

Belize 2: Final 8
Mexico 1: Final 7
Mexico 2: Final 6
AU: Final 5 (Green MF, Pink MM, Red FF, Orange MF and TBD)
AU: Final 4
AU: Final 3
Might have to adjust those locations, seeing as how the teams are actually in the States right now.😋
With what we know now, I think this is likely:

Colombia 1 (Bogota): Final 11, 11th place team eliminated (Mustached M + Short Haired F = all other teams accounted for later on)
Colombia 2 (Guatapé): Final 10, 10th place team eliminated or NEL (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)

Beau returns and rejoins the Race via Cartagena, Scott flies back to LA

Colombia 3 (Medellin or Cartagena): Final 9/10, 10th/9th place team eliminated or NEL (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)

My speculation of Colombia 3 existing is really just because of that Beau sighting and that journalist tweet. Also look at the hat of the camerawoman in one of our Caye Caulker sightings - she's wearing a Medellin hat!



Belize 1 (Belize City): Final 9, 9th place team eliminated (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)
Belize 2 (Belize City): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe, Chelsea & Jamus/Older F/F Team/Blue M/F Team at risk
Belize 3 (?): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe, Chelsea & Jamus/Older F/F Team/Blue M/F Team at risk

This is just pure speculation but if this is going to be a long season, we have a gap in filming between Belize 2 and Mexico 1. So I'm going to guess that we have THREE Belize legs.

Mexico 1 (Medellin): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe
Mexico 2 (Medellin): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako all safe, Purple F/F Team at risk
Mexico 3 (?): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako all safe, Purple F/F Team at risk

My speculation of Mexico 3 is, again, our gap between sightings. We last saw them finish Mexico 2 almost 108 hours ago. I highly doubt they just went back to Australia if our next sighting was April 13.

WA 1 (Perth): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F all safe, Mori & Pako and Purple F/F Team at risk
WA 2 (Fremantle):
WA 3 (Finale?):

Today is clearly not the finale. I think it's either an F3 NEL or F4 EL. Let's keep an eye out tomorrow if the Race does come to an end by then, since I think they'd want to finish before Easter Sunday :tup:
Also I think it's safe to say Chelsea & Jamus were eliminated and sent home at some point during the Central America stretch - a lot of private profiles still from our identified teams but her public Instagram for her business just posted this 13 hours ago:

Quote
kweenofcleaning

BOO! Im back 🙈 sorry Ive been MIA  I had a very exciting opportunity come up and the universe made sure i didnt turn it down. I returned to a number of people concerned and missing my daily cleaning stories hehe 😆🥰 I love that!!
now that the Aussie's have done thier thing and are almost through.. When will the Tar34 thread open?.. And are we expecting a Canadian race any time soon ? Since it usually used to film at end of April..and if so, where is the thread..thank u...  The TarAus6 looks massive... Can't wait  :bow:
Are we sure that orange team witness was referring to is "our" orange team (orange MF from Sydney SL)? Was gender specified by witness? It could be "red" team in reality as orange and red are really similar colors and we already know that red FF team made it back to Australia.
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 14, 2022, 03:34:23 AM
With what we know now, I think this is likely:

Colombia 1 (Bogota): Final 11, 11th place team eliminated (Mustached M + Short Haired F = all other teams accounted for later on)
Colombia 2 (Guatapé): Final 10, 10th place team eliminated or NEL (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)

Beau returns and rejoins the Race via Cartagena, Scott flies back to LA

Colombia 3 (Medellin or Cartagena): Final 9/10, 10th/9th place team eliminated or NEL (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)

My speculation of Colombia 3 existing is really just because of that Beau sighting and that journalist tweet. Also look at the hat of the camerawoman in one of our Caye Caulker sightings - she's wearing a Medellin hat!



Belize 1 (Belize City): Final 9, 9th place team eliminated (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)
Belize 2 (Belize City): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe, Chelsea & Jamus/Older F/F Team/Blue M/F Team at risk
Belize 3 (?): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe, Chelsea & Jamus/Older F/F Team/Blue M/F Team at risk

This is just pure speculation but if this is going to be a long season, we have a gap in filming between Belize 2 and Mexico 1. So I'm going to guess that we have THREE Belize legs.

Mexico 1 (Medellin): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe
Mexico 2 (Medellin): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako all safe, Purple F/F Team at risk
Mexico 3 (?): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako all safe, Purple F/F Team at risk

My speculation of Mexico 3 is, again, our gap between sightings. We last saw them finish Mexico 2 almost 108 hours ago. I highly doubt they just went back to Australia if our next sighting was April 13.

WA 1 (Perth): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F all safe, Mori & Pako and Purple F/F Team at risk
WA 2 (Fremantle):
WA 3 (Finale?):

Today is clearly not the finale. I think it's either an F3 NEL or F4 EL. Let's keep an eye out tomorrow if the Race does come to an end by then, since I think they'd want to finish before Easter Sunday :tup:

I think breaks are normal in between pitstops. We also have to account for travel from place to place.

Filming back to back to back would make people exhausted.
If this season has 24 episodes/24 legs just like last season did, then I think we probably are missing a country then. Along with that, I think that every country probably hosted three legs.

Australian reality TV likes to air multiple episodes of a show in a single week. With 24 episodes, they can therefore air this season three times a week and finish within 8-weeks. They can easily market and advertise these as "Morocco week" or "Greece week" or "Turkey week" etc. This was the schedule and marketing that last season had too, even with the named weeks (though they were much more arbitrary last season, this time they can at least name them by the country they're in for the week).

Legs 1-3: Morocco - Premiere Week
Legs 4-6: Greece Week
Legs 7-9: Turkey Week
Leg 10-12: Colombia Week
Legs 13-15: Belize Week
Legs 16-18: Mexico Week
Legs 19-21: Australia - Finale Week

The problem is that's only 21 episodes and leaves three legs unaccounted for. So the possibilities are:

-I'm wrong and there aren't 24 episodes/24 legs this season, maybe not even 21 either. They possibly didn't actually do Triple legs in each country and there's much less legs.

-Production originally organized 24 legs, but due to the COVID chaos mid-season, they fell behind schedule and contractually couldn't lengthen the season so therefore cut three legs, leaving us with just 21.

-There was possibly two legs fully in Australia to begin the season with the Split Starting Lines and eliminated two teams respectively before the other 18 teams flew to Morocco for leg 3. Then add an extra leg somewhere along the way (maybe a fourth Colombia leg since they went to so many places in the region, or even a single Los Angeles leg, or somewhere else).

-We missed an entire country where they had our missing three legs. Either pre-Turkey or post-Turkey there was ~10 days or so of complete silence where they may have went to a country with no sightings. Obviously the silence may have just been due to the temporary COVID shutdown, but articles online said they only shutdown for around ~48-72 hours from what I recall. So what happened during the other ~7 days?
My opinion is that we are missing a country between Turkey and Colombia
Maybe somewhere in Eurasia?
Seeing as Fremantle is a non-finale leg, the Finish Line could be in Melbourne or elsewhere in Victoria a la AUSvsNZ.
That clip of running to the Pit Stop again and again from Fremantle seems to be going a little viral on Twitter these past couple days, as "If you thought reality TV was real, watch this"
Quote from: Maanca on April 15, 2022, 06:20:02 PM
That clip of running to the Pit Stop again and again from Fremantle seems to be going a little viral on Twitter these past couple days, as "If you thought reality TV was real, watch this"

And it's a bit ridiculous that it's such a big deal - with how the show's edited where we have two shots of the clue and the team reading it spliced together, it's not surprising that they'd do multiple takes for the clue reading.

JK from TAR Asia 5 has commented on the video as well.

More revealing would be commentary from Sticky and/or Sam, i.e. the Asian version's Seven spinoff versus whatever Ten is currently doing.
It's race over? Any idea who is our 3rd finalist?
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 05:36:58 AM
It's race over? Any idea who is our 3rd finalist?
Nothing yet, but I am hoping that it's the red girls.
