With what we know now, I think this is likely:Colombia 1 (Bogota): Final 11, 11th place team eliminated (Mustached M + Short Haired F = all other teams accounted for later on)Colombia 2 (Guatapé): Final 10, 10th place team eliminated or NEL (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)Colombia 3 (Medellin or Cartagena): Final 9/10, 10th/9th place team eliminated or NEL (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)My speculation of Colombia 3 existing is really just because of that Beau sighting and that journalist tweet. Also look at the hat of the camerawoman in one of our Caye Caulker sightings - she's wearing a Medellin hat!Belize 1 (Belize City): Final 9, 9th place team eliminated (Asian M/F or Flick & Gabby)Belize 2 (Belize City): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe, Chelsea & Jamus/Older F/F Team/Blue M/F Team at riskBelize 3 (?): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safe, Chelsea & Jamus/Older F/F Team/Blue M/F Team at riskThis is just pure speculation but if this is going to be a long season, we have a gap in filming between Belize 2 and Mexico 1. So I'm going to guess that we haveBelize legs.Mexico 1 (Medellin): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako, Purple F/F Team all safeMexico 2 (Medellin): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako all safe, Purple F/F Team at riskMexico 3 (?): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F, Mori & Pako all safe, Purple F/F Team at riskMy speculation of Mexico 3 is, again, our gap between sightings. We last saw them finish Mexico 2 almost 108 hours ago. I highly doubt they just went back to Australia if our next sighting was April 13.WA 1 (Perth): Green M/F, Angel & Francis, Red F/F all safe, Mori & Pako and Purple F/F Team at riskWA 2 (Fremantle):WA 3 (Finale?):Today is clearly not the finale. I think it's either an F3 NEL or F4 EL. Let's keep an eye out tomorrow if the Race does come to an end by then, since I think they'd want to finish before Easter Sunday