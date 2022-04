Ok this is just spec, but what if for the first few legs, there are two races at the same time?

This would explain why we got 2 different locations but from the same country.



Race A started with 10 teams (the one we saw) and their leg 1 is in Marrakesh

Race B started with also 10 teams, and their leg 1 was in Chefchaouen



Leg 2 for Race A is in Athens

Leg 2 for Race B is in Santorini



And then after a few legs (maybe leg 5) both 5 teams remaining are put together for the final part of the race.