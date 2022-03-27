Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Quote from: Brannockdevice on March 26, 2022, 06:44:22 PMQuote from: sveped on March 25, 2022, 05:55:01 PMQuote from: Joberio on March 24, 2022, 07:48:48 PMQuote from: sveped on March 24, 2022, 04:57:06 PMQuote from: I ♥ TAR on March 24, 2022, 12:07:28 PMSo are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely? No sightings make me nervous.Maybe they went to Russia? Too soon, I think.If they went there, that's probably the reason why we haven't seen any sightings in a while, due to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc. is blocked in Russia.Yeah there is not a chance on this earth that they are in Russia."Welcome to Russia!!....Ohio!!"
Quote from: sveped on March 26, 2022, 09:55:24 PM"Welcome to Russia!!....Ohio!!" What do u mean?
Theres two weeks left of filming. So most likely around 6 teams left..
Why is this Scott guy still hosting this? I thought he was only replacement for Beau during his quarantine (which should be already over I assume).
Close to zero chance of a nonstop flight from South America to Oceania given the precedent from AUSvsNZ where the first half of the finale was in California immediately after the Buenos Aires departure.
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 06:54:28 AMClose to zero chance of a nonstop flight from South America to Oceania given the precedent from AUSvsNZ where the first half of the finale was in California immediately after the Buenos Aires departure.But there are flights from South America to Australia? Definitely a viable option for them and something we should consider.
