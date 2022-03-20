« previous next »
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #100 on: March 20, 2022, 06:56:32 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on March 20, 2022, 05:21:11 AM
With Izmir so close to Santorini, I guess they've been sitting in a hotel for the past week waiting for Scottie to fly in from LA :duno:

I agree with Oval here, think this is logical. The last time we saw them was a sighting Saturday night on March 14.

Scott Tweedie was in Los Angeles to host at Australia House in SXSW, which was held on March 13 to 16.

He was seen in a photo taken on the evening of the 16th. That photo of him in Izmir was posted on the evening of the 19th. That's enough time for him to fly and get there.

Makes sense for production to run into this problem, took a few days to handle it, and considering how the article emphasizes "few cases", I think it's safe to say that it's a small number of compromised crew members which unfortunately included Beau.

So right now the rest of the production and the teams would be in Izmir along with Scott. We might even get two or three legs in Turkey at this rate - it would buy us some time for Beau and the other production members to recover in Greece without compromising the rest of the production.

Hope they finish and stay safe! This is already certainly a season to look out for to say the least.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #101 on: March 20, 2022, 10:14:13 AM »
Beau (and other production crew) might've even caught Deltacron.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #102 on: March 20, 2022, 11:27:19 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on March 20, 2022, 06:56:32 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on March 20, 2022, 05:21:11 AM
With Izmir so close to Santorini, I guess they've been sitting in a hotel for the past week waiting for Scottie to fly in from LA :duno:

I agree with Oval here, think this is logical. The last time we saw them was a sighting Saturday night on March 14.

Scott Tweedie was in Los Angeles to host at Australia House in SXSW, which was held on March 13 to 16.

He was seen in a photo taken on the evening of the 16th. That photo of him in Izmir was posted on the evening of the 19th. That's enough time for him to fly and get there.

Makes sense for production to run into this problem, took a few days to handle it, and considering how the article emphasizes "few cases", I think it's safe to say that it's a small number of compromised crew members which unfortunately included Beau.

So right now the rest of the production and the teams would be in Izmir along with Scott. We might even get two or three legs in Turkey at this rate - it would buy us some time for Beau and the other production members to recover in Greece without compromising the rest of the production.

Hope they finish and stay safe! This is already certainly a season to look out for to say the least.

I doubt Leg 4 or 5 in Turkey started yet. i think Scott is in Turkey to get situated before teams crash the party, just like how Beau gets ahead

If teams quarantined in Santorini, they were really lucky to spend a week there.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #103 on: March 20, 2022, 10:08:27 PM »
I feel like the 10 statement was so confident meaning it came after they filmed a Scott episode..They could be in leg 6 or 7 by now , heading into another country..  Can some one pull up a bio of Scott.. I think beau will catch up next country...His last instagram story was a day ago..i forgot to save it..he seemed happy on a private jet  :jam:
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #104 on: March 21, 2022, 05:46:57 AM »
Who is this Scott you're all mentioning?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #105 on: March 21, 2022, 06:12:51 AM »
Quote from: Joberio on March 21, 2022, 05:46:57 AM
Who is this Scott you're all mentioning?

Scott Tweedie. He's the replacement host as Beau Ryan is in quarantine due to COVID exposure.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Tweedie

Read more here: https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2022/03/20/exclusive-new-season-of-the-amazing-race-australia-smashed-by-covid-19/
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #106 on: March 21, 2022, 07:27:40 AM »
Apparently he was apart of the contingency  plan
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #107 on: March 21, 2022, 07:28:53 AM »
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #108 on: March 21, 2022, 07:58:43 AM »
Okay guys. Thanks for the info but this thread is FOR LIVE SITTINGS DISCUSSION...NOT COVID.

Moving on....
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 12:07:28 PM »
So are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely?

No sightings make me nervous.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 12:24:16 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 12:07:28 PM
So are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely?

No sightings make me nervous.

Unless they shut down again, they are still filming as far as we know.

Turkey is a place where we usually don't get many sightings in the first place.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 04:57:06 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 12:07:28 PM
So are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely?

No sightings make me nervous.

Maybe they went to Russia?  :funny:
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 07:06:15 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 12:07:28 PM
So are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely?

No sightings make me nervous.
I bet we'd hear about it. We did hear about TAR33 and we heard about the hosting change.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 PM »
Quote from: sveped on Yesterday at 04:57:06 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 12:07:28 PM
So are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely?

No sightings make me nervous.

Maybe they went to Russia?  :funny:
Too soon, I think.
