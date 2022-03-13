Again, maybe i'm on an island here but i feel like we don't have clear enough pictures of anyone yet (maybe beside team #10, and like the team with the smaller man) that we can rule out teams as new teams.
Maybe I'm missing something, but why do nobody think the two brunettes with pink coat could be our team #9?
We don't even have a clear face pic of team #9... we saw them before the race started.
Is it because the hair is different?
They have different body types. Team 9 is plus size while this new sighted FF team is skinny looking. They are definitely two different teams.
You say they are two different body types, but on this picture of the pink F/F team, there is one racer we don't ever see their body, and the other one is in a weird angle.
Maybe there are two different starting line, and it's another team who we never say yet.. but I just feel like we don't have enough info/pics yet.
Maybe we should create a new page with pics and screenshots (of those Morocco video) to have a better look and compare everything we have? (I suck with technology so I don't volunteer lol)