With clearer pics I don't think I can see the F/F team in pink on the line-up either. Same with the clear M/F seen in Athens. With two teams unable to be placed I'm starting to wonder if they did a Hamerotz split start and that's why Beau wasn't around in Sydney...



We do have a decent break between our Marrakech and Chefchaouen leg, not impossible to host a second half of leg 1



I'm starting to think it may have been a split Starting Line like HaMerotz LaMillion as well... some of these sightings are of teams we absolutely did not see at the Starting Line we witnessed. Plus it checks out with Beau not being present at the Starting Line too.It could be Stowaways again but that received such a negative reception that even the producers in some interviews talked about how they regret doing that twist so I don't see them doing it again. So only thing I can think of is two Starting Lines.Australia loves having many many episodes of their Reality TV shows. I was a bit suspicious when we only saw 10 teams on this season so maybe this is their way of upping the episode count without adding Stowaways + a huuuge amount of non-eliminations. But then that would also mean we have 20 teams this season. So after a hypothetical split start in episodes 1 and 2, we'd have 18 teams in episode 3.Which I just cannot imagine happening either... but who knows? Otherwise I have no idea.