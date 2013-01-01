« previous next »
They just filmed in Athens last night according to the witness and now they're in Santorini, could it be the same leg? A KOR is unlikely since if it was a Salvage & Sabotage we saw in the second Morocco leg, that signals Leg 2 was a NEL.
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 10:40:31 AM
They just filmed in Athens last night according to the witness and now they're in Santorini, could it be the same leg? A KOR is unlikely since if it was a Salvage & Sabotage we saw in the second Morocco leg, that signals Leg 2 was a NEL.

Could be like Trinidad and Tobago where they did a challenge to get plane tickets.
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 04:39:31 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on Yesterday at 04:29:39 PM
I hate to put the cat among the pigeons, but I've just gone back to look at the 'starting line' video in Sydney with 10 teams. And I just cannot figure out for the life of me who the pink team (that looks like F/F) are who are on the right in the photo of two teams talking to the cab driver at the Technopolis. I also cannot figure out who the MF team is in the third picture - the woman looks slightly older than the man possibly...where are they at the 'starting line'? Very confused! Starting to think something is afoot...

I can easily spot Team 3 and Team 7 in the first picture, but the second and third have really confused me. Even the MM in the taxi shot on the left doesn't really look like Team 10 from afar, but they definitely look MM...

They both have brown hair, could it be team #9?
And the other team that we think is an M/M in the taxi shot, I think the one of the left is a girl, so maybe team #2? (If it's a M/M one of them has no hair on it's chin)

With clearer pics I don't think I can see the F/F team in pink on the line-up either. Same with the clear M/F seen in Athens. With two teams unable to be placed I'm starting to wonder if they did a Hamerotz split start and that's why Beau wasn't around in Sydney...

We do have a decent break between our Marrakech and Chefchaouen leg, not impossible to host a second half of leg 1 ???
Stowaway team maybe? These ladies were not at the starting line in Sydney for sure.

This is 5th FF team...

Like I am super confused lol.
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 08:15:08 PM
With clearer pics I don't think I can see the F/F team in pink on the line-up either. Same with the clear M/F seen in Athens. With two teams unable to be placed I'm starting to wonder if they did a Hamerotz split start and that's why Beau wasn't around in Sydney...

We do have a decent break between our Marrakech and Chefchaouen leg, not impossible to host a second half of leg 1 ???

I'm starting to think it may have been a split Starting Line like HaMerotz LaMillion as well... some of these sightings are of teams we absolutely did not see at the Starting Line we witnessed. Plus it checks out with Beau not being present at the Starting Line too.

It could be Stowaways again but that received such a negative reception that even the producers in some interviews talked about how they regret doing that twist so I don't see them doing it again. So only thing I can think of is two Starting Lines. :duno:

Australia loves having many many episodes of their Reality TV shows. I was a bit suspicious when we only saw 10 teams on this season so maybe this is their way of upping the episode count without adding Stowaways + a huuuge amount of non-eliminations. But then that would also mean we have 20 teams this season. So after a hypothetical split start in episodes 1 and 2, we'd have 18 teams in episode 3. :groan: Which I just cannot imagine happening either... but who knows? Otherwise I have no idea.
Aren't there some covid restrictions currently in place in Australia? Maybe few teams just could not travel to Sydney due to these restrictions so they started from their province.

Everyone in Aus can travel to Sydney now, there's no restrictions at all.
