With Izmir so close to Santorini, I guess they've been sitting in a hotel for the past week waiting for Scottie to fly in from LA



I agree with Oval here, think this is logical. The last time we saw them was a sighting Saturday night on March 14.Scott Tweedie was in Los Angeles to host at Australia House in SXSW, which was held on March 13 to 16.He was seen in a photo taken on the evening of the 16th. That photo of him in Izmir was posted on the evening of the 19th. That's enough time for him to fly and get there.Makes sense for production to run into this problem, took a few days to handle it, and considering how the article emphasizes "few cases", I think it's safe to say that it's a small number of compromised crew members which unfortunately included Beau.So right now the rest of the production and the teams would be in Izmir along with Scott. We might even get two or three legs in Turkey at this rate - it would buy us some time for Beau and the other production members to recover in Greece without compromising the rest of the production.Hope they finish and stay safe! This is already certainly a season to look out for to say the least.