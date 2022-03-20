« previous next »
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 05:21:11 AM
With Izmir so close to Santorini, I guess they've been sitting in a hotel for the past week waiting for Scottie to fly in from LA :duno:

I agree with Oval here, think this is logical. The last time we saw them was a sighting Saturday night on March 14.

Scott Tweedie was in Los Angeles to host at Australia House in SXSW, which was held on March 13 to 16.

He was seen in a photo taken on the evening of the 16th. That photo of him in Izmir was posted on the evening of the 19th. That's enough time for him to fly and get there.

Makes sense for production to run into this problem, took a few days to handle it, and considering how the article emphasizes "few cases", I think it's safe to say that it's a small number of compromised crew members which unfortunately included Beau.

So right now the rest of the production and the teams would be in Izmir along with Scott. We might even get two or three legs in Turkey at this rate - it would buy us some time for Beau and the other production members to recover in Greece without compromising the rest of the production.

Hope they finish and stay safe! This is already certainly a season to look out for to say the least.
Beau (and other production crew) might've even caught Deltacron.
I doubt Leg 4 or 5 in Turkey started yet. i think Scott is in Turkey to get situated before teams crash the party, just like how Beau gets ahead

If teams quarantined in Santorini, they were really lucky to spend a week there.
I feel like the 10 statement was so confident meaning it came after they filmed a Scott episode..They could be in leg 6 or 7 by now , heading into another country..  Can some one pull up a bio of Scott.. I think beau will catch up next country...His last instagram story was a day ago..i forgot to save it..he seemed happy on a private jet  :jam:
Who is this Scott you're all mentioning?
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 05:46:57 AM
Who is this Scott you're all mentioning?

Scott Tweedie. He's the replacement host as Beau Ryan is in quarantine due to COVID exposure.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Tweedie

Read more here: https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2022/03/20/exclusive-new-season-of-the-amazing-race-australia-smashed-by-covid-19/
Apparently he was apart of the contingency  plan
Okay guys. Thanks for the info but this thread is FOR LIVE SITTINGS DISCUSSION...NOT COVID.

Moving on....
