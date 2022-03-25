« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #125 on: Today at 10:48:36 AM
So are they filming this or is the whole cast and crew in the quarantine or did they shut down production completely?

No sightings make me nervous.

Maybe they went to Russia?  :funny:
Too soon, I think.

If they went there, that's probably the reason why we haven't seen any sightings in a while, due to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc. is blocked in Russia.

Yeah there is not a chance on this earth that they are in Russia.

"Welcome to Russia!!....Ohio!!"
What do u mean?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Reply #126 on: Today at 02:37:14 PM
It's actually a town in Ohio that's named Russia.
