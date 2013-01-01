« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!  (Read 918 times)

Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 04:44:47 PM
The Instagram video is 4 days old. Is cast & crew in the quarantine right now? or are they filming already without quarantine?

They will need to be covid.tested and quarantined for sure. Mutiple times along the way!The plane makes excellent sense.
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:58:14 PM »
Is there confirmation on where the amazing race plane flew to?
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:20:20 PM »
Do you have a link to the instagram?
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:18:43 PM »
Quote from: Iwasrunnin on Yesterday at 08:58:14 PM
Is there confirmation on where the amazing race plane flew to?

Yes, it landed in Zurich, Switzerland about 15 hours ago. To my knowledge there havent been any team sightings which means either teams werent on the plane and they havent started racing, teams are quarantining in Switzerland, or the leg is mostly rural.

Edit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CT8GQXSqOap/?utm_medium=copy_link
This post confirms that the TAR plane was at the Zurich airport.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:12 AM by H_E_L_L_O »
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM »
The TAR plane has a flight to London (STN airport) in 7 hours, keep a look out for any teams.
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:29:29 PM »
First of all we DO NOT KNOW IF TEAMS HAVE LEFT YET

I am locking this thread and REMOVING any potential 33 (the re-do) spoilers.This is NOT The place for that. Thanks!
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:59:48 AM »
This was posted 2-days ago on Instagram of the TAR plane in LA:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CT3ygOMr9Vr/

This was posted 13-hours ago on Instagram stories of the TAR plane in Zurich:
https://i.imgur.com/88QKJvh.png
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:34:29 AM »
I checked the casting page for Tough as Nails since we know season 4 of that is also filming soon, and it just says filming in 'fall 2021'. So if they do TAR soon, they would still have time to have 6 weeks for TAN filming. Hoping for TAR soon!!
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:25:20 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 05:15:55 PM
PLEASE GUYS!

You are all AMAZING and I love you.

But remember the rules.

NO ADVANCE INFO re LOCATIONS IS TO BE POSTED HERE.

IT COULD PUT OUR TEAMS AT RISK.

SO message me here or on FB  or on TWITTER using private messages 24/7 but do not post publicly.

Thanks everyone!!
If peeps are tracking the plane, should we not post that info?
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:48:46 AM »
I am just super confused, are they racing yet or not? I do not want to waste my time looking for sightings if teams are still in the quarantine, lol.
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:51:05 AM »
Yes.I do think we arelooking at a much longer fiming that our normal 23 ish days WIth Covid testig and possible 2-3 days quarantine along the way, my guess is much lomger maybe 40-even 50 ish days. We will see!
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:33:41 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 10:51:05 AM
Yes.I do think we arelooking at a much longer fiming that our normal 23 ish days WIth Covid testig and possible 2-3 days quarantine along the way, my guess is much lomger maybe 40-even 50 ish days. We will see!

Will you reopen original cast and LF threads?

Since they are racing already can we speculate about cast here?
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:06:39 PM »
Guys. Tracking the plane while it is out for hire is useless.
Until WE get on it it doesnt matter where in the world it is now lol.. IT means NOTHING except someone else's trip..
But practice all you like!

My GUESS is that WHEN the race starts that will be our main transportation for the teams.  So then you definitely can help.

Now I would be watching Twitter and FB like a hawk. We need the START LINE first.

Then we need Leg one and someone somewhere is watching a task being built. SO work on that as well please.

Yes I will be releasing the old team info but closer to the start. And we will move the old legs over just for historical use. As far as we can tell this is a whole new racer. A complete DO OVER.

So there really isnt any speculation? We know the teams , we will learn which ones dropped oout, And who and how they will replace them.

For now start getting ready!
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:08:11 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:33:41 AM


Since they are racing already can we speculate about cast here?

THEY ARE NOT RACING YET AS BEST I KNOW> WHAT MAKES YOU THINK THEY ARE?
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:12:30 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 04:08:11 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:33:41 AM


Since they are racing already can we speculate about cast here?

THEY ARE NOT RACING YET AS BEST I KNOW> WHAT MAKES YOU THINK THEY ARE?

I asked "are they racing yet or not" and you literally answered yes, lol.
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:29:35 PM »
Quote from: Race2020FAN on Yesterday at 01:13:13 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 12:32:45 PM
Quote from: Race2020FAN on Yesterday at 12:23:56 PM
Race 33 is back racing. The teams arrived in LA this past Monday.

Are you 100% sure? how do you know it?
Yes I am 100% sure they are back racing. I know one of the contestants that went off the map when they were racing prior to the stoppage. That same person went missing Monday. After they were spotted in the airport boarding a flight to LA.

Just to be very clear here.

Going to LA for the week prior to filming is NORMAL. Espcially now there are going to be tons of new rules and things for them to learn. I think they could ONLY be slf driving. Plus heath exams etc ..the normal stuff.

Going to LA does NOT mean the race has started. They will likely be there 5+ days (we don't know what Covid precautions are required)  This is SEQUESTER before the RACe and totally normal. Could easily be much longer than usual.

And the PLANE means nothing until it becomes the TAR plane.

SO ...we DO NOT KNOW THE START LOCATION , THE SUBSEQUENT LOCATIONS and The ROUTE.

SO y'all start looking!!
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:44:40 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 04:12:30 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 04:08:11 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:33:41 AM


Since they are racing already can we speculate about cast here?

THEY ARE NOT RACING YET AS BEST I KNOW> WHAT MAKES YOU THINK THEY ARE?

I asked "are they racing yet or not" and you literally answered yes, lol.

sorry about that. i was replying to the one before you.
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:57:37 PM »
There are at least 2 teams (twins & RTV couple) from original cast whom are pretty active on SM so I am assuming they are not filming this. Then there is team which was already eliminated in 1st leg in 2020 and it was confirmed this team is back for this.

So do you think they just replaced teams who could not make it this time with already eliminated teams and resuming it from 4th leg? Or are they completely reruning this since 1st leg with original cast (including teams eliminated in 2020) and brand new teams added to the cast as well (to replace these whom couldn't make it this time)?
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:03:31 PM »
I don't think we'll know for sure until it starts filming. Just have to wait and see, we'll figure it out. We always do. Won't be long now :)
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:04:15 PM »
Not sure if the RTV couple would be willing to race together again. They've broken up since the last time.
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:59:06 PM »
I have a feeling that they will be restarting the race completely. I think they might have asked most (if not all) of the original TAR33 cast back, including eliminated teams. Then they probably cast replacements for the ones who couldnt race or didnt want to.
