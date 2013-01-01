Yes I am 100% sure they are back racing. I know one of the contestants that went off the map when they were racing prior to the stoppage. That same person went missing Monday. After they were spotted in the airport boarding a flight to LA.
Race 33 is back racing. The teams arrived in LA this past Monday.
Are you 100% sure? how do you know it?
Just to be very clear here.
Going to LA for the week prior to filming is NORMAL. Espcially now there are going to be tons of new rules and things for them to learn. I think they could ONLY be slf driving. Plus heath exams etc ..the normal stuff.
Going to LA does NOT mean the race has started. They will likely be there 5+ days (we don't know what Covid precautions are required) This is SEQUESTER before the RACe and totally normal. Could easily be much longer than usual.
And the PLANE means nothing until it becomes the TAR plane.
SO ...we DO NOT KNOW THE START LOCATION , THE SUBSEQUENT LOCATIONS and The ROUTE.
SO y'all start looking!!