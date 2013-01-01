Guys. Tracking the plane while it is out for hire is useless.

Until WE get on it it doesnt matter where in the world it is now lol.. IT means NOTHING except someone else's trip..

But practice all you like!



My GUESS is that WHEN the race starts that will be our main transportation for the teams. So then you definitely can help.



Now I would be watching Twitter and FB like a hawk. We need the START LINE first.



Then we need Leg one and someone somewhere is watching a task being built. SO work on that as well please.



Yes I will be releasing the old team info but closer to the start. And we will move the old legs over just for historical use. As far as we can tell this is a whole new racer. A complete DO OVER.



So there really isnt any speculation? We know the teams , we will learn which ones dropped oout, And who and how they will replace them.



For now start getting ready!