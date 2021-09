Is there confirmation on where the amazing race plane flew to?



Yes, it landed in Zurich, Switzerland about 15 hours ago. To my knowledge there havenít been any team sightings which means either teams werenít on the plane and they havenít started racing, teams are quarantining in Switzerland, or the leg is mostly rural.Edit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CT8GQXSqOap/?utm_medium=copy_link This post confirms that the TAR plane was at the Zurich airport.