TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!

Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 04:44:47 PM
The Instagram video is 4 days old. Is cast & crew in the quarantine right now? or are they filming already without quarantine?

They will need to be covid.tested and quarantined for sure. Mutiple times along the way!The plane makes excellent sense.
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:58:14 PM
Is there confirmation on where the amazing race plane flew to?
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:20:20 PM
Do you have a link to the instagram?
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:18:43 PM
Quote from: Iwasrunnin on Yesterday at 08:58:14 PM
Is there confirmation on where the amazing race plane flew to?

Yes, it landed in Zurich, Switzerland about 15 hours ago. To my knowledge there havent been any team sightings which means either teams werent on the plane and they havent started racing, teams are quarantining in Switzerland, or the leg is mostly rural.

Edit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CT8GQXSqOap/?utm_medium=copy_link
This post confirms that the TAR plane was at the Zurich airport.
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM
The TAR plane has a flight to London (STN airport) in 7 hours, keep a look out for any teams.
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:29:29 PM
First of all we DO NOT KNOW IF TEAMS HAVE LEFT YET

I am locking this thread and REMOVING any potential 33 (the re-do) spoilers.This is NOT The place for that. Thanks!
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
Reply #31 on: Today at 01:59:48 AM
This was posted 2-days ago on Instagram of the TAR plane in LA:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CT3ygOMr9Vr/

This was posted 13-hours ago on Instagram stories of the TAR plane in Zurich:
https://i.imgur.com/88QKJvh.png
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
Reply #32 on: Today at 09:34:29 AM
I checked the casting page for Tough as Nails since we know season 4 of that is also filming soon, and it just says filming in 'fall 2021'. So if they do TAR soon, they would still have time to have 6 weeks for TAN filming. Hoping for TAR soon!!
Re: TAR 33 ReRun? All pre-race speculation here please!
Reply #33 on: Today at 10:25:20 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 05:15:55 PM
PLEASE GUYS!

You are all AMAZING and I love you.

But remember the rules.

NO ADVANCE INFO re LOCATIONS IS TO BE POSTED HERE.

IT COULD PUT OUR TEAMS AT RISK.

SO message me here or on FB  or on TWITTER using private messages 24/7 but do not post publicly.

Thanks everyone!!
If peeps are tracking the plane, should we not post that info?
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
Reply #34 on: Today at 10:48:46 AM
I am just super confused, are they racing yet or not? I do not want to waste my time looking for sightings if teams are still in the quarantine, lol.
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
Reply #35 on: Today at 10:51:05 AM
Yes.I do think we arelooking at a much longer fiming that our normal 23 ish days WIth Covid testig and possible 2-3 days quarantine along the way, my guess is much lomger maybe 40-even 50 ish days. We will see!
Re: TAR 33 2nd try ReRun? All pre-race 2nd try speculation here please!
Reply #36 on: Today at 11:33:41 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 10:51:05 AM
Yes.I do think we arelooking at a much longer fiming that our normal 23 ish days WIth Covid testig and possible 2-3 days quarantine along the way, my guess is much lomger maybe 40-even 50 ish days. We will see!

Will you reopen original cast and LF threads?

Since they are racing already can we speculate about cast here?
